Selena Gomez Just Wore the Little Floral Wrap Dress of the Summer

Selena Gomez has really been bringing the heat with her street style looks lately. After causing the internet to collectively blush when she wore this sheer black dress by Alexandre Vauthier, the songstress did a total 180 in a sweet wrap dress that has "Summer" written all over it.

Selena posted a picture to Instagram posing alongside two of her friends in a pretty floral wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline. The little number hugged her figure perfectly, and the side slit showed off just the right amount of skin. Have a look at her sultry Summer dress ahead, then shop similar versions.