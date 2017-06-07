 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Little Floral Wrap Dress of the Summer
Award Season
Every Outfit Made a Serious Splash at This Year's CFDA Awards
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
Street Style
Fashion Girls Are Wearing Mismatched Shoes on Purpose — and It's Genius
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 2  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Little Floral Wrap Dress of the Summer

Selena Gomez has really been bringing the heat with her street style looks lately. After causing the internet to collectively blush when she wore this sheer black dress by Alexandre Vauthier, the songstress did a total 180 in a sweet wrap dress that has "Summer" written all over it.

Selena posted a picture to Instagram posing alongside two of her friends in a pretty floral wrap dress that featured a plunging neckline. The little number hugged her figure perfectly, and the side slit showed off just the right amount of skin. Have a look at her sultry Summer dress ahead, then shop similar versions.

Related
You Can Tell Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are in Sync by the Way They Dress For Date Night

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Fashion InstagramsSummer FashionSelena GomezGet The LookSummerCelebrity StyleDressesShopping
Join The Conversation
Street Style
Here's What to Pack For Every Type of Travel Weather
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Orange Maxi Dress June 2017
Selena Gomez
by Alessandra Foresto
Princess Deena Aljuhani Abdulaziz Style
The Royals
When You See This Saudi Arabian Princess's Outfits, You'll Never Forget Her
by Marina Liao
Victoria Beckham's Best Black Dresses
Victoria Beckham
The Striking Transformation of Victoria Beckham's Little Black Dress
by Sarah Wasilak
Wedding Guest Dress by Fame and Partners
Wedding
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds