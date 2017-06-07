 Skip Nav
Everything About Selena Gomez's Sheer Dress Will Leave You Blushing
Everything About Selena Gomez's Sheer Dress Will Leave You Blushing

After stepping out in a slip dress the other night, Selena Gomez opted for yet another sexy look heading to dinner with The Weeknd while in New York. The songstress wore an LBD by designer Alexandre Vauthier that featured a silver sequined strap and a side slit.

The black dress was designed with a slinky, sheer material that hugged her curves and she finished her look off with a classic pair of ankle-strapped heels by Jimmy Choo. At first glance, the sheer dress looked like it was just another flashy gown, until the light hit. That's when it became entirely see-through, revealing Selena's choice to go braless.

Scroll on to have a look at Selena's revealing date night look, then buy similar dresses.

The WeekndFashion InstagramsCelebrity Street StyleAlexandre VauthierSelena GomezGet The LookCelebrity StyleDressesShopping
