Want to Dress Like Selena Gomez? Follow This Outfit Formula

If you love Selena Gomez's outfits, you'll be thrilled to learn that they're super easy to re-create. We've partnered with PUMA to show you exactly how to nail her athleisure style with the help of her favorite Phenom shoes .

It's no secret that Selena Gomez is one of our favorite style stars. Whether she's dressed down for a casual day around town or dressed up to hit the red carpet, we've been known to cyberstalk her photos in order to glean some serious style inspiration. Part edgy-cool and part classic-femme, we think it's because she incorporates streetwear brands like PUMA that her outfits strike the perfect balance between aspirational and attainable.

Being athleisure fans ourselves, it makes sense that her sportier looks are some of our favorites. After combing through countless street style images, we picked up on a consistency in her effortless ensembles: sneakers. No matter if it's with a romantic dress or structured outerwear, she has perfected the art of making casual kicks look good with just about anything. Keep reading to see how we followed in her footsteps to re-create a few of her best sneaker outfits using the new Phenom shoes.