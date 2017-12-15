 Skip Nav
Want to Dress Like Selena Gomez? Follow This Outfit Formula
Selena Gomez-Inspired Outfits

POPSUGAR / paid for by / PUMA

Source: PUMA

Want to Dress Like Selena Gomez? Follow This Outfit Formula

If you love Selena Gomez's outfits, you'll be thrilled to learn that they're super easy to re-create. We've partnered with PUMA to show you exactly how to nail her athleisure style with the help of her favorite Phenom shoes.

It's no secret that Selena Gomez is one of our favorite style stars. Whether she's dressed down for a casual day around town or dressed up to hit the red carpet, we've been known to cyberstalk her photos in order to glean some serious style inspiration. Part edgy-cool and part classic-femme, we think it's because she incorporates streetwear brands like PUMA that her outfits strike the perfect balance between aspirational and attainable.

Being athleisure fans ourselves, it makes sense that her sportier looks are some of our favorites. After combing through countless street style images, we picked up on a consistency in her effortless ensembles: sneakers. No matter if it's with a romantic dress or structured outerwear, she has perfected the art of making casual kicks look good with just about anything. Keep reading to see how we followed in her footsteps to re-create a few of her best sneaker outfits using the new Phenom shoes.

Go For Statement Outerwear
Go For Statement Outerwear

If Selena is pairing her sneakers with a coat, there's a strong chance that it's a long, tailored one. We noticed that she tends to gravitate toward timeless menswear-inspired prints, like plaid or pinstripes, and sticks to solid hues and clean separates underneath to let the power outerwear piece take center stage. Take notes from her and combine the sleek black sneakers with a statement plaid coat. Plus, the muted burgundy shade of the skirt lends a nice seasonal touch.

1 / 3
Opt For a Chunky Cardigan
Opt For a Chunky Cardigan

Jeans and sneakers are a classic pairing, and one Selena seems to rely on frequently for casual outings. One way she elevates the ensemble is by throwing a knit cardigan over her shoulders. Usually in a chunkier shape and neutral shade, it's an effortless way to add texture to an outfit. Finish the look with two of her preferred accessories: a structured top-handle bag and hoop earrings.

2 / 3
Play With a Dress
Play With a Dress

Do as Selena does and juxtapose your sneakers with a ladylike minidress, especially one in a silky fabric and small-scale romantic print. Her signature dresses often feature sporadic polka dots or subtle florals alongside other feminine design details, like delicate buttons, peaked shoulders, or billowy sleeves. Take inspiration from her and keep the look streamlined with just a chic handbag.

Credits: Photography: Diggy Lloyd; Art Direction: Colleen Lennon; Production: Andi Nash; Wardrobe Stylist: Erin Turon; Hair and Makeup: Brett Jackson

3 / 3
Outfit IdeasAthleisureSelena GomezPuma
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds