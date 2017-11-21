 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With

Selena Gomez knows her sneakers. Not only did she wear a pair of white sneakers during her performance at this year's American Music Awards, but she has about 10 favorite kicks she keeps in rotation, and it looks like she'll be adding one more. Although Selena was announced as the face of Puma back in September, the brand has just released a sleek training shoe in partnership with the singer herself, and it's gorgeous.

The edgy, high-top Phenom sneakers are built to support intense workouts, and guarantee that you'll charge through a day of activities in style. "Selena Gomez acts as the perfect embodiment of this dynamic shoe," the press release reads. "As the ultimate multitasker, she represents women who need to power through their workouts and their days." The lightweight Phenom sneakers are made with breathable mesh and a soft, cushioned sole.

Let's be real: our sneakers could all use a stylish upgrade like this! The Phenom sneakers ($90) are available at Lady Footlocker, Finish Line, Bloomingdales, and PUMA.com. Read on to see the sneakers in action, and shop the edgy kicks ahead.

Related
Get Selena Gomez's Workout Style With These Affordable Pieces
PUMA Phenom Women's Training Shoes
$90
from us.puma.com
Buy Now
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With
Shop the PUMA Phenom Women's Training Shoes
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
ActivewearSelena GomezPumaWorkoutsCelebrity FitnessWorkout ClothesSneakers
Shop Story
Read Story
PUMA Phenom Women's Training Shoes
from us.puma.com
$90
Shop More
Gap Pants SHOP MORE
Gap
TENCEL linen crop culottes
from Gap
$49.95$35
Gap
Slub jersey tank jumpsuit
from Gap
$69.95$32.99
Gap
Linen stripe tie-belt culottes
from Gap
$54.95$46.99
Gap
gFast compression leggings
from Gap
$59.95$39.99
Gap
Pure Body crop leggings
from Gap
$29.95$20
Target Sport Tops SHOP MORE
Champion
Women's Graphic Muscle Tank Top Black
from Target
$16.99
Champion
Women's Banded Bottom Tank Top
from Target
$16.99
Champion
Women's Knotted Back Tank Top
from Target
$16.99
Champion
Women's Performance Long Tank Top
from Target
$14.99
Champion
Women's Mesh Back Loose Tank Top
from Target
$16.99
Forever 21 Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber's Pants Are the Only Thing More Popular Than Jeans Right Now
by Sarah Wasilak
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner Wore Her Airport Pants All Over Town Then Straight Onto the Plane
by Marina Liao
Street Style
12 Stylist-Approved Airport Outfits That Are the Perfect Mix Between Comfy and Fashionable
by Irma Martínez
Winter Fashion
18 Things to Wear If You're Staying in For Valentine's Day
by Aemilia Madden
Gap Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
allthingsblush
mksportsanista
hautechild
mksportsanista
Target Sport Tops AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
nashvillefitstyle
emily_soto
_kateharley
_kateharley
Forever 21 Activewear Pants AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
katesedlacek
lexwhatwear
shady_kate_
diamondsfordimes
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds