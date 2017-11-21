You Can Finally Shop the Puma Sneakers Selena Gomez Is Obsessed With

Selena Gomez knows her sneakers. Not only did she wear a pair of white sneakers during her performance at this year's American Music Awards, but she has about 10 favorite kicks she keeps in rotation, and it looks like she'll be adding one more. Although Selena was announced as the face of Puma back in September, the brand has just released a sleek training shoe in partnership with the singer herself, and it's gorgeous.

The edgy, high-top Phenom sneakers are built to support intense workouts, and guarantee that you'll charge through a day of activities in style. "Selena Gomez acts as the perfect embodiment of this dynamic shoe," the press release reads. "As the ultimate multitasker, she represents women who need to power through their workouts and their days." The lightweight Phenom sneakers are made with breathable mesh and a soft, cushioned sole.

Let's be real: our sneakers could all use a stylish upgrade like this! The Phenom sneakers ($90) are available at Lady Footlocker, Finish Line, Bloomingdales, and PUMA.com. Read on to see the sneakers in action, and shop the edgy kicks ahead.