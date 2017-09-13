 Skip Nav
No Matter Which Way You Look at It, Selena Gomez’s Jacket Is Still Kickass

A day after Selena Gomez attended Coach's Spring '18 show in NYC, she held an in-store event to meet her fans. The singer chose a classic black outfit: a turtleneck top, leather pants with zipper details, and studded black heels from Stuart Weitzman. For a pop of color to match her lipstick, Selena sported Coach's embroidered red varsity jacket and Jennifer Fisher hoop earrings. She draped the outerwear over her shoulders for that cool-girl touch and her stylist Kate Young even shared a close-up shot of the piece. On the back of the jacket, it reads "Selena," in silver sequined letters.

This particular outfit spoke to Selena's on-trend street style, and of course it's no surprise she is repping Coach. She previously designed a bag for the brand and was even the face of its Fall 2017 campaign. Selena's the ultimate "Coach girl," a statement that's hard to argue against. Read on to see her full look, then shop similar selections ahead.

Coach Embroidered Varsity Souvenir Jacket
$950
Buy Now
Coach Embroidered Varsity Souvenir Jacket
Plus Some Similar Options
Opening Ceremony Varsity Jacket
Nicopanda Bomber Jacket
Forever 21 Satin Jacket
