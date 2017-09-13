 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Is Living Every Fashion Girl's Dream in This Coach Outfit

If there was one show Selena Gomez would attend during New York Fashion Week, it'd be Coach. Earlier this year, she teamed up with the label to design a line of accessories and was even the face of its Fall 2017 campaign.

The star made some room in her busy schedule (she's shooting a new movie with Woody Allen) and popped up at Coach's Spring '18 show yesterday, wearing the brand from head to toe. Selena wore a pair of '70s-inspired jeans with a black crop top and leather moto jacket. She accessorized with a belt and left her bag at home, instead choosing to tuck her phone into the back pocket of her jeans. Her look was the ultimate "Coach girl" outfit, and Selena rocked it with ease. Read on for a look.

Selena Gomez Met up With Stuart Vevers at the Coach Show
She Wore Head-to-Toe Coach, of Course
Her Jeans Gave Off a '70s Vibe
She Sat Front Row With Anna Wintour
And Posed For Photos With Some Fans
