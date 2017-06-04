Selena Gomez Found the Summer Top to Wear With Blue Jeans

When Selena Gomez is in town, you'll know it. The singer made a statement with her outfit while out in NYC. She wore a striped mohair top from Alexa Chung's collection with frayed blue jeans and orange mules. The rainbow crop top flashed a hint of midriff and was a cool choice for a nice Spring day.

Look closely and you'll see Selena's outfit screamed of It girl pieces, from her top to her bag (a J.W. Anderson must have). We expect nothing less from this trendsetter, so scroll on for a better look at her outfit. Then, shop Selena's exact top for your Summer #OOTD.