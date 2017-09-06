 Skip Nav
We Can't Help but Stop and Stare at Selena Gomez's Sleek White Sneakers

After being seen wearing a pair of wide-leg jeans with her boyfriend in NYC, Selena Gomez was spotted in another showstopping look. Selena wore a head-to-toe white ensemble that looked completely effortless.

The singer styled a baggy white shirt by with a pair of matching joggers by Cotton Citizen and carried a red Selena Grace Coach bag. She finished her look off with what seemed like a simple pair of white low-tops, until we spotted a shimmery detail on the front of her shoes. Selena's Louis Vuitton sneakers were embellished with gold metal "V" clip-ons. Have a look at her cool kicks ahead, and buy the same pair for your collection.

Selena Gomez Wore a Baggy White Shirt With Matching Joggers
She Styled Her Look With a Pair of White Louis Vuitton Sneakers
And Carried Her Namesake Coach Bag
Her Sneakers Featured Gold Clip-Ons
The Exact Sneakers Selena Was Wearing
Celebrity Street StyleSelena GomezGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleSneakersShoesFall FashionLouis Vuitton
