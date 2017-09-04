 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Selena Gomez Has the Perfect Weekend Uniform — and It Starts With Her Bag

Selena Gomez has weekend style down. That much is clear from the look she showed off while out with her boyfriend in NYC. The outfit starts with cool denim — a wide-leg crop by Sandy Liang that's perfect for easing into Fall. And, since we're kissing Summer goodbye, she added a leather jacket to top off an easy t-shirt and cool white kicks. All of that on its own would be enough to earn a nod for uncomplicated, chic, transitional style, but Selena added her own namesake Coach bag to the formula, making this look a standout for all the right reasons. Read on to get a glimpse of the outfit in full . . . and shop the key pieces.

Selena Gomez Has the Perfect Weekend Uniform — and It Starts With Her Bag
Sandy Liang Tinder Flared jeans
Coach Selena Grace Bag in Mixed Leathers
Start Slideshow
Selena GomezCelebrity StyleShopping
Shop More
Farfetch Flare Denim SHOP MORE
Mother
flared raw edge jeans
from Farfetch
$323.54
MICHAEL Michael Kors
flared jeans
from Farfetch
$193.22$96.61
Frame
flared jeans
from Farfetch
$382.27$152.91
Farfetch
Unravel Project ripped lace-up flared jeans
from Farfetch
$784.18
MM6 MAISON MARGIELA
super flared jeans
from Farfetch
$525$210
Coach Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Coach
Arlene Moccasin
from Coach
$165$82.50
Coach
The Borough Bag In Pebbled Leather
from Coach
$598$299
Coach
1941 Rogue In Glovetanned Pebble Leather
from Coach
$795
Coach
Market Tote In Polished Pebble Leather
from Coach
$295
Coach
Foldover Crossbody Clutch In Polished Pebble Leather
from Coach
$175
Farfetch Flare Denim AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lynseyeaton
tomboykc
tomboykc
tomboykc
Coach Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
barefootinla
seamless.sea
alandonclements
lakeshorelady
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds