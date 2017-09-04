Selena Gomez Has the Perfect Weekend Uniform — and It Starts With Her Bag

Selena Gomez has weekend style down. That much is clear from the look she showed off while out with her boyfriend in NYC. The outfit starts with cool denim — a wide-leg crop by Sandy Liang that's perfect for easing into Fall. And, since we're kissing Summer goodbye, she added a leather jacket to top off an easy t-shirt and cool white kicks. All of that on its own would be enough to earn a nod for uncomplicated, chic, transitional style, but Selena added her own namesake Coach bag to the formula, making this look a standout for all the right reasons. Read on to get a glimpse of the outfit in full . . . and shop the key pieces.