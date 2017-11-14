Grab Your Sunglasses Because These 14 Sequin Dresses Are Crazy Shiny

This year, instead of blending into the crowd at your holiday party, try rocking a sequin or glitter dress. These versatile pieces come in so many shapes and sizes, and you can even mix and match them with all your favorite accessories. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this affordable retailer carries plenty of stylish picks that won't break your bank. So whether you're on the hunt for a sexy red choice or something long and silver, we have some eye-catching options to shop. Take a look at our favorites.