Sequin Dresses From Urban Outfitters
Grab Your Sunglasses Because These 14 Sequin Dresses Are Crazy Shiny
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
Grab Your Sunglasses Because These 14 Sequin Dresses Are Crazy Shiny
This year, instead of blending into the crowd at your holiday party, try rocking a sequin or glitter dress. These versatile pieces come in so many shapes and sizes, and you can even mix and match them with all your favorite accessories. We looked to Urban Outfitters because this affordable retailer carries plenty of stylish picks that won't break your bank. So whether you're on the hunt for a sexy red choice or something long and silver, we have some eye-catching options to shop. Take a look at our favorites.
Magic Velvet + Sequin Mini DressBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Tessa Sequin Tank Midi Dress
$129
Aubervilliers Strapless Sequin DressBuy Now See more Oh My Love Dresses
Jonie Off-The-Shoulder Shimmer Pleated Dress
$69
Shimmer Pleated Fit + Flare Dress
$68
CS by Collina Strada CS Straight-Neck Glitter Ruffle Mini DressBuy Now See more Urban Outfitters Dresses
Shimmer Knit Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
$59
0previous images
-17more images