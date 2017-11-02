 Skip Nav
17 Sequin Dresses So Shiny Your Jaws Will Drop — All Under $100

If you're ready to make a statement at your holiday party this season, we have you covered. This year, try something different, and rock a sequin dress. These shiny and iridescent pieces will turn heads everywhere you go, plus they'll be a total hit on your Instagram feed. There's no need to overspend on a seasonal dress that you'll likely only wear a few times, so we shopped and found some eye-catching affordable options that come in under $100. Whether you're looking for a rainbow disco ball-inspired pick or a blue maxi, it's all here. Shop our favorites.

Express
sequin off the shoulder dress
$98
from Express
Topshop
Slash neck sequin mini dress
$92
from Topshop
Nasty Gal
nastygal Sparkle of My Eye Sequin Dress
$60
from Nasty Gal
Forever 21
Motel Iridescent Sequin Mini Dress
$78
from Forever 21
MANGO
Ruffle sequined dress
$79.99
from MANGO
Motel
Meli Sequin V-Neck Dress
$90
from Urban Outfitters
Motel
Lola Sequin Dress
$92
from REVOLVE
Asos
80's Sleeve Sequin Iridescent Bow Back Mini Dress
$92
from Asos
Nasty Gal
nastygal Time to Frill Sequin Dress
$110 $56
from Nasty Gal
Motel
Gabby Sequin Mini Dress
$99
from Urban Outfitters
Motel
Backless Cami Dress In Disc Sequin
$79
from Asos
boohoo
Boutique Maya Sequin Open Back Midi Dress
$46
from boohoo
Forever 21
Ombre Sequin Mini Dress
$27.90
from Forever 21
Missguided
Green Sequin Cami Dress
$51
from Missguided
Motel
Malia Sequin Dress
$100
from REVOLVE
Forever 21
Sequin Mesh Dress
$34.90
from Forever 21
Motel
Square Sequin Mini Dress
$79
from Urban Outfitters
