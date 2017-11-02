Sequin Dresses 2017
17 Sequin Dresses So Shiny Your Jaws Will Drop — All Under $100
If you're ready to make a statement at your holiday party this season, we have you covered. This year, try something different, and rock a sequin dress. These shiny and iridescent pieces will turn heads everywhere you go, plus they'll be a total hit on your Instagram feed. There's no need to overspend on a seasonal dress that you'll likely only wear a few times, so we shopped and found some eye-catching affordable options that come in under $100. Whether you're looking for a rainbow disco ball-inspired pick or a blue maxi, it's all here. Shop our favorites.
nastygal Sparkle of My Eye Sequin Dress
$60
from Nasty Gal
Motel Iridescent Sequin Mini Dress
$78
80's Sleeve Sequin Iridescent Bow Back Mini Dress
$92
from Asos
nastygal Time to Frill Sequin Dress
$110 $56
from Nasty Gal
Boutique Maya Sequin Open Back Midi Dress
$46
from boohoo
