If you're ready to make a statement at your holiday party this season, we have you covered. This year, try something different, and rock a sequin dress. These shiny and iridescent pieces will turn heads everywhere you go, plus they'll be a total hit on your Instagram feed. There's no need to overspend on a seasonal dress that you'll likely only wear a few times, so we shopped and found some eye-catching affordable options that come in under $100. Whether you're looking for a rainbow disco ball-inspired pick or a blue maxi, it's all here. Shop our favorites.