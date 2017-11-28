Serena Williams Wedding Ring
Serena Williams's Jaw-Dropping Wedding Ring Will Catch Your Eye Even Next to Her Adorable Baby
If you thought Serena Williams's nuptials to Reddit cofounder Alexis Ohanian were extravagant, just wait until you see her massive wedding ring. The newlywed, who wore a Disney princess-worthy Alexander McQueen gown during the ceremony, showed off her adorable baby, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., in a sweet Instagram post.
In the photo, Alexis is seen in Serena's lap wearing a cute leopard-print outfit. Another thing that's hard to miss? The blindingly beautiful wedding ring Serena is rocking on her ring finger. Serena's wedding ring features a massive diamond stone (and what looks to be many other diamonds). Have a look at her jaw-dropping ring ahead.
