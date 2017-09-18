 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
The 7 Biggest Things to Know About New York Fashion Week
ashley graham
Lane Bryant's "I'm No Angel" Campaign Is Back — and It's Devilishly Sexy
Tracee Ellis Ross
Let's Just Call Tracee Ellis Ross the Queen in Chanel at the Emmys
The Emmys Red Carpet Was Straight Up Sexy as Hell

Hollywood might not be saving the best for last. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, stars kicked off award season and wore the sexiest gowns to do so. On the red carpet, actresses like Gabrielle Union and Keri Russell stunned in dramatic black gowns, while Julianne Hough slipped into a sheer yellow number for the HBO afterparty. Scroll ahead to see how celebrities turned up the heat at the very start of award season.

Gina Rodriguez
Gabrielle Union
Sofia Vergara
Tessa Thompson
Julianne Hough
Keri Russell
Padma Lakshmi
Shailene Woodley
Evan Rachel Wood
Robin Wright
Jessica Biel
Ariel Winter
Laverne Cox
Anna Chlumsky
Yvonne Strahovski
