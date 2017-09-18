Sexiest Emmys Dresses 2017
The Emmys Red Carpet Was Straight Up Sexy as Hell
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
The Emmys Red Carpet Was Straight Up Sexy as Hell
Hollywood might not be saving the best for last. At the 2017 Emmy Awards, stars kicked off award season and wore the sexiest gowns to do so. On the red carpet, actresses like Gabrielle Union and Keri Russell stunned in dramatic black gowns, while Julianne Hough slipped into a sheer yellow number for the HBO afterparty. Scroll ahead to see how celebrities turned up the heat at the very start of award season.
0previous images
-16more images