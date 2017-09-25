20 Reasons the Fashion World Better Look Out For Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's name might be on everybody's lips, thanks to news of a bubbling romance with Scott Disick, but she's been around for a while. When you grow up with fashion influencer Nicole Richie for a sister, it's hard to avoid the spotlight. But Sofia embraces it with ease, maintaining a signature look that's all her own.

Sofia's style can be defined as feminine meets grunge, accessorized to boot with key designer pieces. While she got her start modeling for Madonna's line Material Girl and covering magazines, she now sits front row at Fashion Week, hangs out with It girls from the #WangSquad, and makes flashy statements wherever she goes. Read on for 20 reasons we've got our eyes on her.