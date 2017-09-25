 Skip Nav
20 Reasons the Fashion World Better Look Out For Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie's name might be on everybody's lips, thanks to news of a bubbling romance with Scott Disick, but she's been around for a while. When you grow up with fashion influencer Nicole Richie for a sister, it's hard to avoid the spotlight. But Sofia embraces it with ease, maintaining a signature look that's all her own.

Sofia's style can be defined as feminine meets grunge, accessorized to boot with key designer pieces. While she got her start modeling for Madonna's line Material Girl and covering magazines, she now sits front row at Fashion Week, hangs out with It girls from the #WangSquad, and makes flashy statements wherever she goes. Read on for 20 reasons we've got our eyes on her.

Sofia's Street Style, However Feminine, Always Gets a Sporty Touch
She's No Stranger to Fashion Week
Sofia Wore a Metallic Leopard Topshop Gown at the 2016 Met Gala
And Then Hit Up the Balmain Afterparty
But It Wasn't Baby's First Met Gala
Sofia Walked the Runway at The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Show in 2016
She Scored a Spot on ASOS Magazine in 2015
And Was the Face of Madonna's Line the Same Year
But Her One-Pieces Can't Be Missed
She Loves Tiny Retro Sunglasses
