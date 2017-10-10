 Skip Nav
The 1 Influencer Collaboration You Need to Shop Before It Sells Out

This week, popular Instagram influencer Something Navy dropped her first retail collection in collaboration with Nordstrom's Treasure & Bond. In case you're not familiar with her, Arielle Noa Charnas is a mega blogger with a cult following, all rooted in her seriously enviable style. Her new line is all about accessibility — it features a wide array of classic and chic essentials, from your basic t-shirt to a silky dress for date night.

All these pieces are affordable and easy to mix and match, so you can wear on repeat. In case you need some more convincing, the collab also stands for a good cause: they are donating two and a half percent of net sales to the YWCA. This line is already flying off the shelves, so shop these hot picks before it's too late.

Tie Sleeve Top
$89
Buy Now
Kaine Strappy Mule
$80
Buy Now
Lace-Up Tee
$59
Buy Now
Loose Fit Skinny Jean
$89
Buy Now
Satin Tunic
$79
Buy Now
Turtleneck Sweater
$69
Buy Now
Blazer
$99
Buy Now
Crewneck Sweater
$99
Buy Now
Aiden Knee High Boot
$170
Buy Now
Sweater Dress
$139
Buy Now
Pearl Crop Skinny Jean
$99
Buy Now
Easy Tee
$49
Buy Now
