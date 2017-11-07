27 Looks That Prove This Season's Wardrobe Starts With a Statement Coat

Bad news, guys; coat weather is here. If you haven't already given in and dragged last year's trench or parka out from the back of the wardrobe, it won't be long before the temperatures drop far enough to warrant wrapping up in a cozy coat. The good news? You don't have to sacrifice style just because it's cold. The stars of the street style scene know that Winter's greatest gift to fashion is a serious statement coat. Whether you opt for a bright color, a bold print, or a dramatic texture, it's time to turn things up a notch when it comes to outerwear. Ditch that classic black and have a bit of fun, just like these ladies did!