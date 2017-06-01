6/01/17 6/01/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Heels Statement Heels 2017 18 Statement Heels That Will Make You Cry Tears of Fashion Girl Joy June 1, 2017 by Macy Cate Williams 3 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. Shoes have a special place in my heart. Buying a good pair of heels is the ultimate solution for bad days, heartbreaks, and amping up boring outfits. This year, designers have really stepped up their game when it comes to statement-making high heels. There are so many bold, fun options that it's hard to choose. Whether you need a new pair for a formal event or to wear everyday with your distressed jeans, we've got you covered. Take a look at our favorite picks for 2017. Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Checked Pumps These colorful pumps ($695) are crafted with a checked canvas that's woven with gold threads. Check out that metallic orange heel, too. Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies 100mm checked pumps $695 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Katy Perry The Mia Shoes The fringed back of these blue heels ($126) will sway with every step you take. Katy Perry The Mia Women's Shoes $139 $97.99 from Zappos Gucci Leather mid-heel loafer These mid-heel loafers ($1,100) are embellished with pearls and antique gold studs. Gucci Leather mid-heel loafer $1,100 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Pumps ASOS Popstar Embellished Heels 3D flowers give dimension to these silver heels ($103). Asos POPSTAR Embellished Heels $103 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pumps Sophia Webster Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandals Vibrant straps and a cork heel make these sandals ($351) perfect for Summer parties. Sophia Webster Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandal, Blue/Multi $525 $351 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals Valentino Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels Juxtapose the edginess of these studded heels ($1,145) by wearing them with a floral dress. Valentino Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels T.95 $1,145 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals Topshop Rule Suede Mules These canary yellow suede mules ($90) would look cute with a denim dress. Topshop Mules & Clogs Rule suede mules $90 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Mules & Clogs Sophia Webster Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal We want to strap on these butterfly sandals ($795) and never take them off. Sophia Webster Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal $795 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals Ban.do x Ouigal Lexi Heels The chunky heel on these floral sandals ($242) makes them more comfortable. floral sandals $242 from bando.com Buy Now Diane von Furstenberg Ferrara Heel Incorporate gingham into your wardrobe with these pretty heels ($298). Diane von Furstenberg Ferrara Heel $298 from DVF.com Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoes ASOS Piña Colada Pointed High Heels We are loving the marble finish on these high heels ($72). Asos PINA COLADA Pointed High Heels $72 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Pumps Jimmy Choo Max 120 Multicolor Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals If you need some height, these platform sandals ($665) will help you stand tall. Jimmy Choo Max 120 Multicolor Suede & Metallic Leather Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals $950 $665 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Platforms Kate Spade Christopher Too Heels If you only want to add a hint of color to your look, the pop of red on these nude heels ($328) is fun. Kate Spade Christopher too heels $328 from Kate Spade Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoes Gucci Suede mid-heel slide We would wear these pink slides ($680) with everything — jeans, dresses, and more. Gucci Suede mid-heel slide $680 from Gucci Buy Now See more Gucci Mules & Clogs Topshop Rhapsody Embroidered Sandals The lace-up ribbon on these embroidered sandals ($85) adds ankle support. Topshop Platforms Rhapsody embroidered heeled sandals $85 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Platforms Jimmy Choo Veto Heel These suede heels ($850) are nude, but the shiny studs make them special. Jimmy Choo Veto Heel $850 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Shoes Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Floral Heels The purple straps stand out against the moody floral heels of these suede and leather shoes ($148). Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Floral Heels $148 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Pumps Prada Suede Button Block Heel Mules These red heeled mules ($690) are a good transition shoe to take you from Summer to Fall. Prada Suede Button Block Heel Mules $690 from Saks Fifth Avenue Buy Now See more Prada Mules & Clogs Share this post HeelsShoesShopping