 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
18 Statement Heels That Will Make You Cry Tears of Fashion Girl Joy

Statement Heels 2017

18 Statement Heels That Will Make You Cry Tears of Fashion Girl Joy

Ban.do x Ouigal Lexi Heels

Shoes have a special place in my heart. Buying a good pair of heels is the ultimate solution for bad days, heartbreaks, and amping up boring outfits. This year, designers have really stepped up their game when it comes to statement-making high heels. There are so many bold, fun options that it's hard to choose. Whether you need a new pair for a formal event or to wear everyday with your distressed jeans, we've got you covered. Take a look at our favorite picks for 2017.

Related
Fashion Girls and Disney Fans Are Obsessing Over These Chic Minnie Mouse Heels

Shop Brands
Gucci · Asos · Valentino · Sophia Webster · Diane von Furstenberg · Jimmy Choo · Kate Spade · Jeffrey Campbell · Prada · Christian Louboutin · Katy Perry
Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Checked Pumps
Christian Louboutin Pigalle Follies Checked Pumps

These colorful pumps ($695) are crafted with a checked canvas that's woven with gold threads. Check out that metallic orange heel, too.

Christian Louboutin
Pigalle Follies 100mm checked pumps
$695
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Christian Louboutin Pumps
Katy Perry The Mia Shoes
Katy Perry The Mia Shoes

The fringed back of these blue heels ($126) will sway with every step you take.

Katy Perry
The Mia Women's Shoes
$139 $97.99
from Zappos
Buy Now See more Katy Perry Pumps
Gucci Leather mid-heel loafer
Gucci Leather mid-heel loafer

These mid-heel loafers ($1,100) are embellished with pearls and antique gold studs.

Gucci
Leather mid-heel loafer
$1,100
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Pumps
ASOS Popstar Embellished Heels
ASOS Popstar Embellished Heels

3D flowers give dimension to these silver heels ($103).

Asos
POPSTAR Embellished Heels
$103
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pumps
Sophia Webster Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandals
Sophia Webster Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandals

Vibrant straps and a cork heel make these sandals ($351) perfect for Summer parties.

Sophia Webster
Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandal, Blue/Multi
$525 $351
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals
Valentino Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels
Valentino Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels

Juxtapose the edginess of these studded heels ($1,145) by wearing them with a floral dress.

Valentino
Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels T.95
$1,145
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Valentino Sandals
Topshop Rule Suede Mules
Topshop Rule Suede Mules

These canary yellow suede mules ($90) would look cute with a denim dress.

Topshop Mules & Clogs
Rule suede mules
$90
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Mules & Clogs
Sophia Webster Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal
Sophia Webster Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal

We want to strap on these butterfly sandals ($795) and never take them off.

Sophia Webster
Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal
$795
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Sandals
Ban.do x Ouigal Lexi Heels
Ban.do x Ouigal Lexi Heels

The chunky heel on these floral sandals ($242) makes them more comfortable.

floral sandals
$242
from bando.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg Ferrara Heel
Diane von Furstenberg Ferrara Heel

Incorporate gingham into your wardrobe with these pretty heels ($298).

Diane von Furstenberg
Ferrara Heel
$298
from DVF.com
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Shoes
ASOS Piña Colada Pointed High Heels
ASOS Piña Colada Pointed High Heels

We are loving the marble finish on these high heels ($72).

Asos
PINA COLADA Pointed High Heels
$72
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Pumps
Jimmy Choo Max 120 Multicolor Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
Jimmy Choo Max 120 Multicolor Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals

If you need some height, these platform sandals ($665) will help you stand tall.

Jimmy Choo
Max 120 Multicolor Suede & Metallic Leather Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
$950 $665
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Platforms
Kate Spade Christopher Too Heels
Kate Spade Christopher Too Heels

If you only want to add a hint of color to your look, the pop of red on these nude heels ($328) is fun.

Kate Spade
Christopher too heels
$328
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Shoes
Gucci Suede mid-heel slide
Gucci Suede mid-heel slide

We would wear these pink slides ($680) with everything — jeans, dresses, and more.

Gucci
Suede mid-heel slide
$680
from Gucci
Buy Now See more Gucci Mules & Clogs
Topshop Rhapsody Embroidered Sandals
Topshop Rhapsody Embroidered Sandals

The lace-up ribbon on these embroidered sandals ($85) adds ankle support.

Topshop Platforms
Rhapsody embroidered heeled sandals
$85
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Platforms
Jimmy Choo Veto Heel
Jimmy Choo Veto Heel

These suede heels ($850) are nude, but the shiny studs make them special.

Jimmy Choo
Veto Heel
$850
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Shoes
Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Floral Heels
Jeffrey Campbell Purdy Floral Heels

The purple straps stand out against the moody floral heels of these suede and leather shoes ($148).

Jeffrey Campbell
Purdy Floral Heels
$148
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Jeffrey Campbell Pumps
Prada Suede Button Block Heel Mules
Prada Suede Button Block Heel Mules

These red heeled mules ($690) are a good transition shoe to take you from Summer to Fall.

Prada
Suede Button Block Heel Mules
$690
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Prada Mules & Clogs
HeelsShoesShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Gucci
Leather mid-heel loafer
from Gucci
$1,100
Asos
POPSTAR Embellished Heels
from Asos
$103
Valentino
Noir Rockstud Leather Gladiator Heels T.95
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$1,145
Topshop
Rule suede mules
from Topshop
$90
Sophia Webster
Chiara Embroidered Butterfly Sandal
from Neiman Marcus
$795
floral sandals
from bando.com
$242
Diane von Furstenberg
Ferrara Heel
from DVF.com
$298
Asos
PINA COLADA Pointed High Heels
from Asos
$72
Jimmy Choo
Max 120 Multicolor Suede & Metallic Leather Ankle-Strap Platform Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950 $665
Kate Spade
Christopher too heels
from Kate Spade
$328
Gucci
Suede mid-heel slide
from Gucci
$680
Topshop
Rhapsody embroidered heeled sandals
from Topshop
$85
Jimmy Choo
Veto Heel
from Forward By Elyse Walker
$850
Jeffrey Campbell
Purdy Floral Heels
from Anthropologie
$148
Prada
Suede Button Block Heel Mules
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$690
Christian Louboutin
Pigalle Follies 100mm checked pumps
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$695
Katy Perry
The Mia Women's Shoes
from Zappos
$139 $97.99
Sophia Webster
Copacabana Strappy Cork-Heel Sandal, Blue/Multi
from Neiman Marcus
$525 $351
Shop More
Valentino Sandals SHOP MORE
Valentino
Rockstud Jelly Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Valentino
Rockstud Double Leather Espadrille Wedge Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$795
Valentino
Rockstud Jelly Thong Sandals
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$295
Valentino
Women's 'Rockstud' Flip Flop
from Nordstrom
$295
Valentino
Rockstud flat leather sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$683
Christian Louboutin Pumps SHOP MORE
Christian Louboutin
So Kate 120 Suede Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Christian Louboutin
Women's So Kate Pumps
from Barneys New York
$675
Christian Louboutin
So Kate Patent 120mm Red Sole Pump, Nude
from Neiman Marcus
$675
Christian Louboutin
Decoltish 100 Suede Pumps - Pastel pink
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
Christian Louboutin
Pointipik 100 Leather Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,195
Sophia Webster Sandals SHOP MORE
Sophia Webster
Lilico Appliquéd Metallic Leather Sandals - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$595
Sophia Webster
Layla pompom embellished leather sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$630 $315
Sophia Webster
Maya Bow-embellished Metallic Leather Sandals - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$575 $288
Sophia Webster
Lilico sequin-embellished leather sandals
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$650 $390
Sophia Webster
'Chiara' Sandals
from Farfetch
$641.19 $512.95
Christian Louboutin Pumps AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia's All-White Outfit Seems Totally Simple, Until You Zoom In on All the Details
by Alessandra Foresto
Red Carpet Style
This Is the One Color Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing From Head to Toe
by Macy Daniela Martin
Geek Fashion
Must Have or Too Much? Louboutin's Geek-Toe Pump
by Tech
Celebrity Style
Attention Bloggers, Get Paid When Your Readers Shop
by The Editors
Valentino Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
cmcoving
shelbyhtracy
kristisarvadi
kristisarvadi
Christian Louboutin Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
maraferreira
lookbookrf
aliciamichioka
carriec
Sophia Webster Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lehoarder
carriebradshawlied
brasilliandoll
redsolesandredwine
Valentino Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mira2772
HauteHouseFlower
shopstylesocial
shopstylesocial
Christian Louboutin Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
LauraAnnIberg
pslilyboutique
thegreyedit
LaurynEvarts
Sophia Webster Sandals AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mira2772
mira2772
mira2772
mira2772
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds