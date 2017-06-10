 Skip Nav
You Can Literally Wear Head-to-Toe Gingham If You Want to

There is no sign of the gingham trend slowing down. This idyllic Summer-ready print is showing up on everything from dresses to swimwear and even scarves and hats. And because we know you can't get enough of it, we've gone ahead and found the must-have pieces that belong in your closet. So whether you need something red, black, or blue, we have something for you.

Mansur Gavriel · Monki · Rosie Assoulin · Alexandre Birman · Asos · J.Crew · House of Holland · Altuzarra · Stussy · Topshop
Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume Gingham Clutch
Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume Gingham Clutch

Imagine wearing this Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume Gingham Clutch ($445) over a denim dress. It's destined for social media fame.

Mansur Gavriel
Mini Volume gingham clutch
$445
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches
Fame and Partners Gingham Top
Fame and Partners Gingham Top

Step up your gingham game with this bell sleeved Fame and Partners Gingham Top ($159), which also has a wraparound bow in the front.

shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
Fame and Partners CarlyTop
$159
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops
Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt
Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt

If you like the ultraversatile boxy cut, then this Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt ($40) belongs in your rotation.

Monki
Gingham Boxy Shirt
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Tops
Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Gingham Top
Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Gingham Top

Stumped on how to style this Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Gingham Top ($795)? Try it with high-waisted cropped denim.

Rosie Assoulin
One-shoulder gingham top
$795 $477
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Tops
Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit
Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit

This Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit ($158) is begging to be worn with neutral-toned mules and a straw clutch.

Anthropologie Pants
Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit
$158
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Pants
Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-Embellished Gingham and Canvas Sandals
Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-Embellished Gingham and Canvas Sandals

Block heels may already be your go-to, but these Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-Embellished Gingham and Canvas Sandals ($495) are the instant lift you need.

Alexandre Birman
Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham And Canvas Sandals - Beige
$495 $248
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Sandals
Asos Off-Shoulder Sundress With Shirring in Gingham
Asos Off-Shoulder Sundress With Shirring in Gingham

Nothing says Summer like a quintessential off-the-shoulder gingham dress. This Asos Off Shoulder Sundress With Shirring in Gingham ($40) belongs in anyone's wardrobe.

Asos
Off Shoulder Sundress With Shirring In Gingham
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses
Monki Gingham Scarf
Monki Gingham Scarf

Introduce gingham into your accessory arsenal with this Monki Gingham Scarf ($13).

Monki
Gingham Scarf
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Monki Scarves & Wraps
Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves
Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves

This Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves ($50) is an opportunity to double down on trends. You have the must-have print and bell sleeves going on.

Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves
$50
from zara.com
Buy Now
J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats
J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats

These wraparound J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats ($140) would look beautiful with a ruffled and whimsical dress.

J.Crew
Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats - Navy
$140 $56
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats
House of Holland Gingham Skirt
House of Holland Gingham Skirt

Have fun in this House of Holland Gingham Skirt ($277), which features contrasting gingham print and ruffles along the trim.

House of Holland
Gingham Skirt
$277
from Asos
Buy Now See more House of Holland Skirts
Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Wrap-Effect Skirt
Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Wrap-Effect Skirt

This Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Cotton-Blend Wrap-Effect Skirt ($895) is elegant and slimming.

Altuzarra
Wilcox Gingham Cotton-blend Wrap-effect Skirt - Red
$895 $537
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Altuzarra Skirts
Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat
Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat

Snapbacks are unisex, and this Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat ($40) will not only keep the sun out of your face but will also enhance your outfit.

Stussy
Gingham Stock Strapback Hat
$40 $29.99
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Stussy Hats
Topshop Gingham Crinkle Shorts
Topshop Gingham Crinkle Shorts

Flaunt those stems in a pair of Topshop Gingham Crinkle Shorts ($55).

Topshop
Gingham crinkle shorts
$55
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Shorts
Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top
Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top

Consider this Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top ($78) as the throw-on-and-go piece that will instantly elevate your denim.

Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top - 100% Exclusive
$78
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Women's Fashion
Grace Elements Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress
Grace Elements Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress

Ideal for a warm Summer day, the Grace Elements Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress ($90) will put you in a happy mood.

Macy's Day Dresses
Grace Elements Cotton Off-The-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress
$90
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Day Dresses
Summer FashionSummerTrends
