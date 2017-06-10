6/10/17 6/10/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Shopping Stylish Gingham-Print Clothing 2017 You Can Literally Wear Head-to-Toe Gingham If You Want to June 10, 2017 by Rebecca Brown 27 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. There is no sign of the gingham trend slowing down. This idyllic Summer-ready print is showing up on everything from dresses to swimwear and even scarves and hats. And because we know you can't get enough of it, we've gone ahead and found the must-have pieces that belong in your closet. So whether you need something red, black, or blue, we have something for you. Shop Brands Mansur Gavriel · Monki · Rosie Assoulin · Alexandre Birman · Asos · J.Crew · House of Holland · Altuzarra · Stussy · Topshop Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume Gingham Clutch Imagine wearing this Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume Gingham Clutch ($445) over a denim dress. It's destined for social media fame. Mansur Gavriel Mini Volume gingham clutch $445 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Mansur Gavriel Clutches Fame and Partners Gingham Top Step up your gingham game with this bell sleeved Fame and Partners Gingham Top ($159), which also has a wraparound bow in the front. shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops Fame and Partners CarlyTop $159 from shopbop.com Buy Now See more shopbop.com Longsleeve Tops Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt If you like the ultraversatile boxy cut, then this Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt ($40) belongs in your rotation. Monki Gingham Boxy Shirt $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Monki Tops Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Gingham Top Stumped on how to style this Rosie Assoulin One-Shoulder Gingham Top ($795)? Try it with high-waisted cropped denim. Rosie Assoulin One-shoulder gingham top $795 $477 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Rosie Assoulin Tops Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit This Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit ($158) is begging to be worn with neutral-toned mules and a straw clutch. Anthropologie Pants Seen Worn Kept Gingham Jumpsuit $158 from Anthropologie Buy Now See more Anthropologie Pants Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-Embellished Gingham and Canvas Sandals Block heels may already be your go-to, but these Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-Embellished Gingham and Canvas Sandals ($495) are the instant lift you need. Alexandre Birman Clarita Bow-embellished Gingham And Canvas Sandals - Beige $495 $248 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Alexandre Birman Sandals Asos Off-Shoulder Sundress With Shirring in Gingham Nothing says Summer like a quintessential off-the-shoulder gingham dress. This Asos Off Shoulder Sundress With Shirring in Gingham ($40) belongs in anyone's wardrobe. Asos Off Shoulder Sundress With Shirring In Gingham $40 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos Day Dresses Monki Gingham Scarf Introduce gingham into your accessory arsenal with this Monki Gingham Scarf ($13). Monki Gingham Scarf $13 from Asos Buy Now See more Monki Scarves & Wraps Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves This Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves ($50) is an opportunity to double down on trends. You have the must-have print and bell sleeves going on. Gingham Top With Belled Sleeves $50 from zara.com Buy Now J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats These wraparound J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats ($140) would look beautiful with a ruffled and whimsical dress. J.Crew Foster Sequined Gingham Canvas Ballet Flats - Navy $140 $56 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more J.Crew Flats House of Holland Gingham Skirt Have fun in this House of Holland Gingham Skirt ($277), which features contrasting gingham print and ruffles along the trim. House of Holland Gingham Skirt $277 from Asos Buy Now See more House of Holland Skirts Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Wrap-Effect Skirt This Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Cotton-Blend Wrap-Effect Skirt ($895) is elegant and slimming. Altuzarra Wilcox Gingham Cotton-blend Wrap-effect Skirt - Red $895 $537 from NET-A-PORTER.COM Buy Now See more Altuzarra Skirts Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat Snapbacks are unisex, and this Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat ($40) will not only keep the sun out of your face but will also enhance your outfit. Stussy Gingham Stock Strapback Hat $40 $29.99 from Urban Outfitters Buy Now See more Stussy Hats Topshop Gingham Crinkle Shorts Flaunt those stems in a pair of Topshop Gingham Crinkle Shorts ($55). Topshop Gingham crinkle shorts $55 from Topshop Buy Now See more Topshop Shorts Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top Consider this Finn & Grace Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Top ($78) as the throw-on-and-go piece that will instantly elevate your denim. Grace Elements Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress Ideal for a warm Summer day, the Grace Elements Cotton Off-the-Shoulder Gingham Midi Dress ($90) will put you in a happy mood.