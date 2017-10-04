48 Easy, Stylish Ways to Pair Your Socks and Shoes

The stars of the street style circuit love to take what others consider a fashion faux pas and turn it into a statement, and there's surely no more divisive trend than the statement sock. Whether scrunched around the straps of a pair of platform sandals, combined with the coolest trainers, or adding an extra pop to a pair of ankle boots, these folks are making sure their socks are seen. There are even boots with built-in socks to take the stress out of choosing just the right pair. Fashion fans love Vetements' slogan sport socks, but if you don't fancy splashing out $80 (!) for those, there are much cheaper, and more wearable, ways to try this look. Sheer mesh ankle socks not only add an extra touch to a pair of stiletto heels, they also provide a comfort barrier between your skin and your new shoes. Fishnet socks also look cute poking out from a pair of ankle boots. There's really only one question to ask yourself: are you brave enough to give this a go, or do you look through these pictures wondering, "what were they thinking?!"