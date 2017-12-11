Kim Kardashian's Ex-Assistant Is Winning Us Over With Her Amazing Style

If you don't know Stephanie Shepherd, allow us to introduce you. Stephanie worked closely with Kim Kardashian as her personal assistant before she was eventually promoted to COO of Kardashian West Brands. (Chances are you've probably seen her in multiple episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.) Even though the duo no longer works together, Stephanie is quickly gaining fans with her amazing sense of style — and, she's even picked up a couple of styling tricks from Kim K along the way. With just one scroll through her Instagram, you'll see why Stephanie's style and hysterical captions deserve your undivided attention. Read on to see her best looks ahead.