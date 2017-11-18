 Skip Nav
Kim Kardashian Dared to Wear Black to a Wedding, and We Don't Hate It
Kim Kardashian Dared to Wear Black to a Wedding, and We Don't Hate It

The stars came out in full force for Serena Williams's wedding, and that included Eva Longoria and the ever-so-stylish Kim Kardashian. The reality star has recently been opting for more monochromatic ensembles, like a black tuxedo jacket and a sheer white dress.

For her wedding guest dress, Kim selected a slip from her husband Kanye West's line, Yeezy. While some people refrain from wearing black to a wedding, Kim dared to give the shade a try in her body-hugging gown. She finished her look off with a pair of ankle-strap heels. Keep reading to buy similar versions of her dress ahead.

