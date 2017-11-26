Stocking Stuffer Ideas For Fashion-Lovers
38 Stocking Stuffers So Good, She Might Go Into Shock When She Sees Them
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
38 Stocking Stuffers So Good, She Might Go Into Shock When She Sees Them
If you're looking to pack a fashion girl's stocking, you've come to the right place. Because while we thought small when rounding up the 38 gifts ahead, we didn't leave out the It accessories that went viral this year. From designer beauty buys to interchangeable bag straps, tech cases, and pins, these little tchotchkes come up big on function, too. Read on to choose a few, then get to making her happy, one tiny but trusty present at a time.
— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak
Large sequin scrunchie
$12
from Topshop
Striped Leather Gloves
$85
from And Other Stories
Signature Lace Low Rise Thongs 5-Pack Set 4911F
$90
from Macy's
Sterling Silver Star and Crescent Moon Duo Studs
$48
from Fossil
slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask - Navy Blue
$45
from DERMSTORE
Run wild leopard-print dumpling coin purse
$128
from Kate Spade
Slant Collections Pineapple Trinket Tray
$16
from shopbop.com
Bridal Collection His & Hers Luggage Tags
$26
from Dillard's
Heart Charger Keychain by MixBin at Free People
$30
from Free People
Women's Reva Logo Dial Double Wrap Leather Strap Watch, 28Mm
$225
Women's Fall Floral Silk Scarf
$49.50 $23.76
Mirrored Sunnies Pouch
$75
from shopbop.com
Bohemia Bougie Parfumée Scented Candle, 240g
$80
from Neiman Marcus
Olivia Embellished Patent-leather Belt - Black
$295
Circle Gingham Leather Pouch - Blue
$150
Velvet Preppy Striped Headband
$18
from Anthropologie
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist
$32
from Sephora
JULES KAE Heart Hands Patch
$11
from shoptiques.com
Panama The Devil Is In The Detail Textured-leather Notebook
$60
0previous images
7more images