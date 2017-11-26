 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
38 Stocking Stuffers So Good, She Might Go Into Shock When She Sees Them
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
38 Stocking Stuffers So Good, She Might Go Into Shock When She Sees Them

If you're looking to pack a fashion girl's stocking, you've come to the right place. Because while we thought small when rounding up the 38 gifts ahead, we didn't leave out the It accessories that went viral this year. From designer beauty buys to interchangeable bag straps, tech cases, and pins, these little tchotchkes come up big on function, too. Read on to choose a few, then get to making her happy, one tiny but trusty present at a time.

— Additional reporting by Sarah Wasilak

Related
29 Gifts to Buy When You Don't Know Her Size
Jenny Bird
Chance of Rain Earrings
$85
from Jenny Bird
Buy Now See more Jenny Bird Earrings
Topshop Hair Accessories
Large sequin scrunchie
$12
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Hair Accessories
Miu Miu
Tricolor Heart Logo Card Holder
$195
from SSENSE
Buy Now See more Miu Miu Wallets
And Other Stories Gloves
Striped Leather Gloves
$85
from And Other Stories
Buy Now See more And Other Stories Gloves
tapestry choker
$135
from roxanneassoulin.com
Buy Now
Clare Vivier
Flat Calf Hair Clutch
$245
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Clare Vivier Clutches
Hanky Panky
Signature Lace Low Rise Thongs 5-Pack Set 4911F
$90
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Panties
Fossil
Sterling Silver Star and Crescent Moon Duo Studs
$48
from Fossil
Buy Now See more Fossil Earrings
Surell
Rabbit Fur Ear Muffs
$50
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Surell Accessories
Tai
Dainty Evil Eye Necklace
$55
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Tai Necklaces
DERMSTORE Face Masks
slip Pure Silk Sleep Mask - Navy Blue
$45
from DERMSTORE
Buy Now See more DERMSTORE Face Masks
Kate Spade
Run wild leopard-print dumpling coin purse
$128
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Wallets
shopbop.com Trays & Platters
Slant Collections Pineapple Trinket Tray
$16
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Trays & Platters
handmade paper bead bracelet
$22
from 31bits.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
Bridal Collection His & Hers Luggage Tags
$26
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Luggage
Free People Key Chains
Heart Charger Keychain by MixBin at Free People
$30
from Free People
Buy Now See more Free People Key Chains
Urban Outfitters
Simple Ring Pack
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Rings
Krewe's newest frame style
$335
from krewe.com
Buy Now
flip out for these Tictail socks
$18
from tictail.com
Buy Now
Fendi
Strap You shoulder bag strap
$1,140
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Fendi Shoulder Bags
Tory Burch
Women's Reva Logo Dial Double Wrap Leather Strap Watch, 28Mm
$225
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Tory Burch Watches
Nordstrom
Women's Chevron Stud Earrings
$39
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Earrings
Off-White
Striped Iphone 6 Case
$67
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Off-White Tech Accessories
Gap
Textured pom beanie
$29.95
from Gap
Buy Now See more Gap Hats
J.Crew
Women's Fall Floral Silk Scarf
$49.50 $23.76
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more J.Crew Scarves & Wraps
Rebecca Minkoff
Mirrored Sunnies Pouch
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Sunglasses
Byredo
Bohemia Bougie Parfumée Scented Candle, 240g
$80
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Byredo Candles
gold Mejuri ring
$165
from mejuri.com
Buy Now
Moschino
Olivia Embellished Patent-leather Belt - Black
$295
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Moschino Belts
Diane von Furstenberg
Circle Gingham Leather Pouch - Blue
$150
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Diane von Furstenberg Evening Bags
Anthropologie
Velvet Preppy Striped Headband
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Hair Accessories
Hanky Panky
AFTER MIDNIGHT Peek-A-Boo Bralette
$52
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Hanky Panky Bras
Loewe
Gold-plated Brooch
$115
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Loewe Pins
Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Various Keytags Keychain
$15
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Key Chains
Sephora Face Care
Herbivore Rose Hibiscus Coconut Water Hydrating Face Mist
$32
from Sephora
Buy Now See more Sephora Face Care
shoptiques.com Women's Fashion
JULES KAE Heart Hands Patch
$11
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more shoptiques.com Women's Fashion
Smythson
Panama The Devil Is In The Detail Textured-leather Notebook
$60
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Smythson Stationery
Jenny Bird Earrings
Topshop Scrunchie
Miu Miu Cardholder
& Other Stories Gloves
Roxanne Assoulin
Clare V. Clutch
Hanky Panky Thong Set
Fossil Earrings
Surell Ear Muffs
Tai Necklace
Slip Sleep Mask
Kate Spade Coin Purse
Slant Collections Tray
31 Bits Bracelet
Kate Spade Luggage Tags
Heart Charger Keychain
Urban Outfitters Ring Pack
Krewe Sunglasses
Tictail Socks
Fendi Bag Strap
Tory Burch Watch
Nordstrom Earrings
Off-White iPhone Case
Gap Beanie
J.Crew Silk Scarf
Rebecca Minkoff Pouch
Byredo Candle
Mejuri
Uncommon James Bracelet
Moschino Belt
Diane von Furstenberg Pouch
7
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For WomenFashion GiftsHoliday FashionGift GuideStocking StuffersHolidayAccessoriesShopping