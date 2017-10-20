 Skip Nav
Spring Fashion
19 Things to Wear For Your Happiest Year Ever
Fall Fashion
10 Coats That Are Worth the Money
Street Style
This Coat Is So Popular For Fall, Your Boyfriend Will Want 1, Too
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Raise an Eggo For Topshop's Undeniably Epic Stranger Things Collection

Once witnessed, your love for Topshop UK's Stranger Things collection will hit you like Mike Wheeler on a bicycle. Trust me, friends don't lie. In an exclusive partnership with Netflix to celebrate the return of the much-adored and binge-watched show, Topshop and Topman have created a 28-piece collection of retro-inspired clothing and accessories that will transport you straight to Hawkins — equipped with sweater, cap, and lunchbox.

Louis Vuitton may have toyed with our emotions like a Demogorgon of the heart when it debuted its collaboration with the famed Netflix show at fashion week, but now the fashionable merchandise is available without the bewildering price tag — I'll raise an Eggo to that! In fact, these t-shirts will likely look so good, they'll have the Barb in your life questioning "is that a new bra?" Read on for the full collection before it launches in store and online on Friday.

Related
Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate the Perfectly Preppy Style Choices of Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topshop X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Topman X Stranger Things Collection
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsFashion NewsCollectionsNetflixFallTopshopFall FashionShopping
Stranger Things
Every Single Thing You Need to Know About Stranger Things Before Watching Season 2
by Quinn Keaney
Topshop Bridal Collection Spring 2017
Fashion News
Topshop's Debut Bridal Collection Is Beyond Your Greatest Expectations
by Kelsey Garcia
Reformation Jeans Collection
Fashion News
You're About to Buy All Your Jeans From Reformation's New Denim Line
by Marina Liao
Selena Gomez Wears Blue Rouje Dress Again
Selena Gomez
How Selena Gomez Wore the Same Dress Twice Within 2 Months
by Sarah Wasilak
Gory Horror Movies on Netflix
Netflix
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds