Raise an Eggo For Topshop's Undeniably Epic Stranger Things Collection

Once witnessed, your love for Topshop UK's Stranger Things collection will hit you like Mike Wheeler on a bicycle. Trust me, friends don't lie. In an exclusive partnership with Netflix to celebrate the return of the much-adored and binge-watched show, Topshop and Topman have created a 28-piece collection of retro-inspired clothing and accessories that will transport you straight to Hawkins — equipped with sweater, cap, and lunchbox.

Louis Vuitton may have toyed with our emotions like a Demogorgon of the heart when it debuted its collaboration with the famed Netflix show at fashion week, but now the fashionable merchandise is available without the bewildering price tag — I'll raise an Eggo to that! In fact, these t-shirts will likely look so good, they'll have the Barb in your life questioning "is that a new bra?" Read on for the full collection before it launches in store and online on Friday.