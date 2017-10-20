Stranger Things Topshop Collection
Raise an Eggo For Topshop's Undeniably Epic Stranger Things Collection
Once witnessed, your love for Topshop UK's Stranger Things collection will hit you like Mike Wheeler on a bicycle. Trust me, friends don't lie. In an exclusive partnership with Netflix to celebrate the return of the much-adored and binge-watched show, Topshop and Topman have created a 28-piece collection of retro-inspired clothing and accessories that will transport you straight to Hawkins — equipped with sweater, cap, and lunchbox.
Louis Vuitton may have toyed with our emotions like a Demogorgon of the heart when it debuted its collaboration with the famed Netflix show at fashion week, but now the fashionable merchandise is available without the bewildering price tag — I'll raise an Eggo to that! In fact, these t-shirts will likely look so good, they'll have the Barb in your life questioning "is that a new bra?" Read on for the full collection before it launches in store and online on Friday.