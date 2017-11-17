 Skip Nav
50 Enviable Gifts For the Fashion Guy in Your Life

A recent study has psychologists laying claim to the idea that holiday music played on a loop (or too soon in the season) is downright unhealthy for one's psyche. But is it fair to wholeheartedly disagree? Wouldn't it stand to reason that, the earlier we begin to set the mood for the increasingly amplified and conceivably blown-out-of-proportion holiday season, the more prepared we will be?

This is especially the case in finding the perfect gift for the men in our lives, which, by the way, is no small feat. Perhaps this is specific to no one in particular, but when the holidays come around, something akin to panic seeps into nooks, crannies, pores, and crevices in inexhaustible waves. With fathers, brothers, uncles, cousins, significant others, and so forth, the guys' gifting lists seem endless. (And that's just a third of it, lest we forget the women and children in our lives, too.)

Here's how to get ready. Because it's beginning to look a lot like . . . well, you get the idea.

Adidas Alltimers Gym Bag
$70
from adidas.com
Aesop Double-Edge Razor
$105
from aesop.com
Apple Watch Hermès
$1,299
from apple.com
Balvene Single Malt Scotch Whiskey
$47
from totalwine.com
Barneys New York
Men's Paperclip Money Clip
$150
from Barneys New York
The German-Leather Card Case
$78
from bestmadeco.com
Crate & Barrel
Bodum ® Columbia 34 Ounce Stainless Steel Double Wall Thermal French Press
$80
from Crate & Barrel
Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker
$110
from bose.com
Brooks Brothers
Cashmere Fair Isle Crew Socks
$59.50
from Brooks Brothers
Bush Smarts Hip Flask
$23
from bushsmarts.com
Cabin Porn
$25
from barnesandnoble.com
Carry On Cocktail Kit
$24
from wandpdesign.com
The BREKX 54QT Cooler with Bluetooth Speakers
$180
from houzz.com
Crosley
Cream Canvas Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player
$99
from Urban Outfitters
Cufflinks Inc. Captain American Shield Cuff Links
$65
from neimanmarcus.com
Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Air Purifier Heater & Fan
$559
from dyson.com
Everlane
The Cashmere Crew
$100
from Everlane
Fitbit Flyer Wireless Fitness Headphones
$130
from fitbit.com
Google Home Mini
$49
from store.google.com
Herschel
Travel Collection Chapter Toiletry Bag
$25
from Bloomingdale's
Kiehl's Men's Grooming
Men's Starter Kit
$43
from Kiehl's
Kikkerland Bottle Opener
$9
from jcrew.com
Land's End Cashmere Lined Leather Gloves
$80
from landsend.com
Lonely Planet Tokyo
$13
from barnesandnoble.com
Malin + Goetz Candle
$54
from malinandgoetz.com
Complete Worst-Case Scenario Survival Book
$17
from amazon.com
Tension Keychain
$75
from miansai.com
Miansai
Screw Cuff
$185
from East Dane
Moleskin Classic Notebook
$15
from us.moleskine.com
Moncler
Berretto Oversized in Red
$300
from Need Supply Co.
Wireless Charging Base
$60
from apple.com
Parker Ingenuity Ballpoint Pen
$250
from parkerpen.com
Patagonia Men's Nano Puff Hoody
$249
from patagonia.com
Rejuvenation
Leather Catchall Tray
$49
from Rejuvenation
Ralph Lauren Flannel Pajama Pants
$43
from ralphlauren.com
S'well Onyx Bottle & Brush Set
$55
from swellbottle.com
Shinola
Full-Grain Leather Holdall
$1295
from MR PORTER
Tom Ford Beard Comb
$36
from tomford.com
ClaireChase Tie Case
$69
from jet.com
UGG
Men's Tasman
$100
from UGG Australia
Vans Sk8-Hi's
$65
from vans.com
west elm
Moscow Mule Mug
$24 $19
from west elm
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma BBQ Tool Set
$99.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Zara's Herringbone rendition
$30
from zara.com
Bodum's Bistro Electric Coffee Grinder
$18
from bodum.com
Polaroid OneStep 2 i-Type Camera
$100
from us.polaroidoriginals.com
