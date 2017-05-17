The 2 Things This Fashion Editor Always Shops at Target

Upon entering Target, some ladies run to the swimsuit section while others immediately start to search for leftover pieces from the latest designer collaboration. And maybe the shoe connoisseurs head to footwear, knowing they can shop the Converse brand for less. Me? I go straight to the men's department. It's here that I secure two of my biggest wardrobe staples: plain white tees and crewneck sweatshirts, both of which happen to be Hanes.

While these are the most casual pieces in my closet, I wear them regularly. I own the fleece-lined sweatshirts in almost every color, and I use them to help balance out my fancy metallic midi skirts at least once a week. The t-shirts are made from fabric so soft that I practically live in them, from the gym to brunch to a night out, once I've added a leather jacket. Scroll to see why I'll never stop buying these must haves from the great land of Target, and why I highly suggest you follow suit.



