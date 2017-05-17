15 Swimsuits You Won't Believe Are From Amazon Prime

 Skip Nav
Let us be the first to tell you this: Amazon is the mecca for affordable swimwear. Not only do most options dip under $100, but they come in eye-catching prints, colors, and new styles. So, we did what we do best and researched 15 of the best bikinis and one-pieces to shop right now. They're all offered under the Amazon Prime deal, which means you can receive your new swimsuit in less than three days (an ideal option for your last-minute Memorial Day plans). You probably weren't expecting it, but your new Summer bikini will come straight from Amazon.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
Oh, the compliments you'll get in this sexy bikini ($16) with a thigh-high bottom.

You don't have to spend a fortune on the popular scalloped swimsuit style. This one-piece clocks in at $22.

We imagine this leaf-print bikini ($25) would be perfect for a tropical vacation.

If you're a fan of Solid & Striped swimsuits, this one ($16) comes pretty close.

This contrast black-and-white high-waisted swimsuit ($26) works for curvy ladies with bigger busts.

An artsy print on this Vince swimsuit ($110) makes it a must have.

You can score swimsuits from brands like O'Neill ($64) for less than its average price on Amazon.

Your vacation-print bikini awaits for only $16.

We found that "Baewatch" one-piece ($15) everyone's obsessing over.

This zip-up striped one-piece ($20) can double as a bodysuit.

A cool thing to note about this bikini ($20)? It's reversible!

The racerback style on this one-piece swimsuit ($23) is perfect for sporty gals.

This sweet and feminine ruffled bikini ($18) comes in two colors: navy and pink.

This Mara Hoffman striped one-piece ($245) is the hidden gem of Amazon swimwear.

Work some velvet into your bikini ($18).

