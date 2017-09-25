Target Clothes Fall 2017
Praise the Target Gods! The Store's New Fall Clothing Is Here — You'll Be Obsessed
There are so many reasons to love Target, and we're about to give you another one. The massive retailer just released all sorts of brand-new Fall clothing, and we are beyond impressed. There are plenty of cutting-edge styles that look designer — no joke. We're talking dresses, jackets, boots, jewelry, and more. Target will be releasing 12 new brands over the next year, and some of this apparel will give you a glimpse at what is to come. Take a look at our favorite choices and shop them before they sell out — we have no doubt they will go quickly. Happy Autumn to us!
A New Day Women's Plaid Boyfriend Blazer - A New Day GrayBuy Now See more Target Blazers
Eclair Women's Long Sleeve Ruffle Hem Dress - Éclair® GreenBuy Now See more Target Dresses
A New Day Women's Glida Loafer Heel PumpsBuy Now See more Target Pumps
A New Day Women's Military Jacket - A New Day OliveBuy Now See more Target Jackets
Women's Fox Icon Micro Crossbody Bag Cognac
$14.99
Women's Paneled Swing Skirt Green ColorblockBuy Now See more Who What Wear Skirts
Bagatelle Collection Women's Velvet Moto Jacket - Bagatelle®
$59.99
Women's Fashion Drop Earring - Green/Gold
$7.99
K by Kersh Women's Floral Peasant Sleeve Midi Dress - K by Kersh® Black
$54.99
BORSANI Women's Borsani Mia Backpack - BlackBuy Now See more Target Backpacks
A New Day Women's Embroidered Military Jacket - A New Day BlackBuy Now See more Target Jackets
A New Day Women's Bell Sleeve Denim Shirt Dress - A New Day Dark Denim
$29.99
Women's Keisa Patent Zip Front BootiesBuy Now See more Who What Wear Boots
A New Day Women's Asymmetrical Ruffle Skirt - A New Day Red
$24.99
Knox Rose Women's Thermal Back Peplum Plaid Top - Knox Rose Navy
$27.99
Women's Necklace Velvet Wrap Ombré Choker - Black
$12.99
Women's Jeans Mid Rise Skinny High Low Hem, Knee Slits Medium Wash
$29.99
Women's Ruffle Hem Shirt Dress Black PlaidBuy Now See more Who What Wear Day Dresses
