Praise the Target Gods! The Store's New Fall Clothing Is Here — You'll Be Obsessed

There are so many reasons to love Target, and we're about to give you another one. The massive retailer just released all sorts of brand-new Fall clothing, and we are beyond impressed. There are plenty of cutting-edge styles that look designer — no joke. We're talking dresses, jackets, boots, jewelry, and more. Target will be releasing 12 new brands over the next year, and some of this apparel will give you a glimpse at what is to come. Take a look at our favorite choices and shop them before they sell out — we have no doubt they will go quickly. Happy Autumn to us!