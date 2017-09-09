 Skip Nav
Target's Removing Your Favorite Affordable Fashion Lines — and We're in Shock

My pit stops to Target in search of a toothbrush and snacks usually lead me to stop by and browse through the fashion racks too. The retailer offers a dizzying array of trendy yet affordable pieces and is a hidden gem for cool designer collabs (remember Victoria Beckham?). But soon, your favorite original labels will disappear completely off the shelves.

Target plans to remove some customer favorites like Mossimo and Merona and replace them with 12 new clothing, accessory, and decor lines. Though we recently got a glimpse of the new fashion line A New Day, we're definitely sad to see our old labels go, especially when some of the offerings are items we could easily incorporate into our everyday wardrobes. Read on to shop our top style picks before they vanish.

Merona Laser-Cut One-Piece
Mossimo Gladiator Sandals
Mossimo V-Neck Shirt
Mossimo Espadrille Sandals
Mossimo High-Rise Jeggings
Mossimo Espadrilles
Merona Swimsuit
Merona Mule Pumps
Merona Faux Leather Tote
Mossimo Canvas Sneakers
Merona Off-the-Shoulder Top
Mossimo Mini Flap Backpack
Mossimo Denim Shirt
Mossimo Lace-Up Ballet Flats
MeronaSummer FashionFashion NewsMossimoSummerTargetShopping
