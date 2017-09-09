Target's Removing Your Favorite Affordable Fashion Lines — and We're in Shock

My pit stops to Target in search of a toothbrush and snacks usually lead me to stop by and browse through the fashion racks too. The retailer offers a dizzying array of trendy yet affordable pieces and is a hidden gem for cool designer collabs (remember Victoria Beckham?). But soon, your favorite original labels will disappear completely off the shelves.

Target plans to remove some customer favorites like Mossimo and Merona and replace them with 12 new clothing, accessory, and decor lines. Though we recently got a glimpse of the new fashion line A New Day, we're definitely sad to see our old labels go, especially when some of the offerings are items we could easily incorporate into our everyday wardrobes. Read on to shop our top style picks before they vanish.