If We're Cleaning Up Bottles on New Year's Day, It'll Be in Taylor Swift's Hoodie
If We're Cleaning Up Bottles on New Year's Day, It'll Be in Taylor Swift's Hoodie

If Taylor Swift was at all suggesting what she might wear on New Year's morning when she performed "New Year's Day" on The Tonight Show, well, we are so down with that. The singer's new single is a love song that touches on the aftermath of a party, and if we could place ourselves in such a situation, we'd probably be dressed in Taylor's exact RtA hoodie ($596) with a pair of jeans.

The slouchy design is comfortable, which is key, but it's also perfectly festive thanks to a metallic finish. Ideas are already brewing for a New Year's look — why not pick up a similar hoodie to style with matching pants and heels? Or, hey, maybe even wear yours oversize, with tights and combat boots à la Taylor at the SNL afterparty. Read on to watch Taylor's full segment, then shop her exact top, along with plenty of similar versions at a range of price points.

Video
Taylor's Exact RtA Hoodie
Zara Contrasting Metallic Sweatshirt
MSGM Sequined Hoodie
Asos Sweatshirt in Liquid Metallic Co-Ord
Y/Project Women's Sequin Drawstring Hoodie
Forever 21 Metallic Fleece-Knit Hoodie
Rachel Roy Ruffle Sleeve Metallic Sweatshirt
Ter Et Bantine High Neck Sweatshirt
The Great Women's The College Metallic Foil Sweatshirt
Maison Kitsuné Metallic Ribbed Sweatshirt
Saint Laurent Velour Metallic Sweatshirt
American Eagle Outfitters Don't Ask Why Metallic Hoodie
RtA
Marvin Hoodie
from shopbop.com
$596
Zara Contrasting Metallic Sweatshirt
from zara.com
$70
MSGM
sequined hoodie
from Farfetch
$1,090
Asos
Sweatshirt in Liquid Metallic Co-ord
from Asos
$32
Y/Project
Women's Sequin Drawstring Hoodie
from Nordstrom
$540
Forever 21
Metallic Fleece-Knit Hoodie
from Forever 21
$22.90
Rachel Roy
Plus Size Women's Ruffle Sleeve Metallic Sweatshirt
from Nordstrom
$95
Ter Et Bantine
high neck sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$395
The Great
Women's The College Metallic Foil Sweatshirt
from Nordstrom
$225
MAISON KITSUNÉ
metallic ribbed sweatshirt
from Farfetch
$277
Saint Laurent
Velour Metallic Sweatshirt
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$1,150
American Eagle Outfitters
Don't Ask Why Metallic Hoodie
from American Eagle
$49.95$24.97
Forever 21 Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Forever 21
Faux Fur-Lined Velvet Loafers
from Forever 21
$28
Forever 21
Rose Cropped Muscle Tee
from Forever 21
$8.90
Forever 21
Studded Faux Leather Jacket
from Forever 21
$42.90
Forever 21
Distressed Mom Jeans
from Forever 21
$34.90
Forever 21
Oversized Button-Up Shirt
from Forever 21
$19.90
Reebok
Training Scuba Hoodie With Hex Reflective Detailing In Black BQ3612
from Asos
$87
adidas
Training ZNE Hoodie In Blue S94806
from Asos
$85
Asos
Oversized Sweatshirt In Pink
from Asos
$31$21
Asos
Sweatshirt With Nasa Print
from Asos
$45
Asics
Running Half Zip Sweat In Black 141203-0722
from Asos
$48
Saint Laurent
Mohair Wool Turtleneck Sweater
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$950
Saint Laurent
Women's Wool Oversized Turtleneck Sweater
from Barneys New York
$1,150
Saint Laurent
Jacquard-knit Mohair-blend Sweater - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,190
Saint Laurent
Mohair-blend Sweater - Red
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$690
Saint Laurent
Sequin Wool Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$3,490
