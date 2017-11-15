If We're Cleaning Up Bottles on New Year's Day, It'll Be in Taylor Swift's Hoodie

If Taylor Swift was at all suggesting what she might wear on New Year's morning when she performed "New Year's Day" on The Tonight Show, well, we are so down with that. The singer's new single is a love song that touches on the aftermath of a party, and if we could place ourselves in such a situation, we'd probably be dressed in Taylor's exact RtA hoodie ($596) with a pair of jeans.

The slouchy design is comfortable, which is key, but it's also perfectly festive thanks to a metallic finish. Ideas are already brewing for a New Year's look — why not pick up a similar hoodie to style with matching pants and heels? Or, hey, maybe even wear yours oversize, with tights and combat boots à la Taylor at the SNL afterparty. Read on to watch Taylor's full segment, then shop her exact top, along with plenty of similar versions at a range of price points.