Oh My Sparkles — These Dresses Are Perfect For the Holidays and All Less Than $34

There's one time of year when you can never wear too many sparkles and embellishments, and that's the holidays. Whether you're already thinking about cold-weather get-togethers, spirited office parties, or just any excuse to go high shine, it's never too early to start planning your holiday wardrobe. From rose gold to black minis and even fiery red gowns, we have 10 dresses that are sure to get you lots of social media love. And if you can't decide on just one, you're in luck — they're all under $34, too.