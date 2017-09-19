 Skip Nav
Tommy Hilfiger's London Fashion Week Show Was 1 Big Circus — Literally

For the first time ever, Tommy Hilfiger revealed his see now, buy now collection at London Fashion Week alongside muse and collaborator Gigi Hadid. Gigi was debuting her Gigi x Tommy Fall '17 line on the same stage, which was located at the Roundhouse theatre in Camden, a popular concert venue. Appropriate then, that Tommy named this particular show the "ROCKCIRCUS," and The Chainsmokers performed following the runway segment that also featured acrobats.

Gigi, her sister Bella, and her brother Anwar all opened the show, and of course, Gigi joined Tommy for the final bow. As far as the clothes go, there was plenty of tartan print along with standout logo socks, fringed flannels, and a primary color scheme that speaks to the wearable Tommy uniform that's become signature over the years. Read on to get a BTS look at every nook and cranny of the scene, which properly saluted LFW with a very big party.

Gigi Hadid's Fall Coat Is an Obvious Win — and You Can Buy It Off Her Back

Gigi Posed With the Models Backstage
She Took Action Shots With Her Crew
The Runway Show Set Off the Circus
She Also Wore a Printed Chiffon Duster With Leather Separates
Bella sported an oversize graphic hoodie with socks.
The Front Row Was Stacked
Jasmine Sanders
Lady Amelia Windsor
Poppy Delevingne
Arizona Muse
Thylane Blondeau
Gigi Joined Tommy Hilfiger on Stage For His Final Bow
