A Sneak Peek at the Clothes From Gigi Hadid x Tommy Hilfiger's Third Collection

Some designer duos are just meant to be. That's the case for Tommy Hilfiger and Gigi Hadid, who announced earlier this year that they'll be collaborating for two more seasons. Gigi will be codesigning pieces for Fall 2017 and Spring 2018, which means we'll have more Tommy x Gigi gear to obsess over. The model will also continue her role as a global brand ambassador — not a problem for Gigi as she's the ultimate "Tommy" girl.

Details for what's in store for Fall 2017 have slowly been coming out. We know the runway show will take place in London's iconic Roundhouse music venue with a "see now, buy now" portion. Ahead of the event, the brand also shared a video teaser of Gigi styling, designing, and wearing the new collection. We even got a sneak peek at the new clothes, which were inspired by the '90s and the rock-and-roll era. Gigi models luxe velvet pieces, flannels, and branded logo shirts that no doubt will be on every girl's wish list.

Judging from the past two shows, which included a carnival and nautical-themed runway, you can expect this next collab to be a spectacle. Read on for a look.

Related
Why Tommy Hilfiger Insists "It's All About Gigi"

