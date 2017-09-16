17 Chic Boots Every Fashion Girls Needs to Complete Her Fall Wardrobe

I can't get enough of boots, which is just another reason I get overly excited for Fall. From chelsea to ankle to over-the-knee, there is an endless supply of styles I'm looking forward to having in my wardrobe this year. When shopping for boots, there is so much variety to choose from it can be hard to decide, so instead of shopping at every store, limit the search to one retailer. Topshop is one of those brands that's consistently on-trend and has some of the hottest picks of the season. Whether you're looking for statement red boots or a thigh-high pair, we found it all. Shop these top picks before it's too late.