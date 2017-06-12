 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
15 Travel Outfits Every Power Woman Owns
Celebrity Style
14 Stars Who Have Been In on the Braless Trend For a Long Time
Fashion Instagrams
8 Stores 20-Somethings Should Shop That Aren't Zara or H&M
Award Season
The Tony Awards Red Carpet Is Certainly Something to Sing About
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 16  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
15 Travel Outfits Every Power Woman Owns

Whether you're traveling for business or pleasure, you're a go-getter lady with a sophisticated sense of fashion. Even when your next stop is the hotel front desk, you prefer to appear fresh and polished the moment you step off the plane. And if you've got a work event to attend right away, well, then that's a necessity.

Just look to some of the most stylish power women for outfit inspiration. From royals like Kate Middleton and Queen Rania to activists like Angelina Jolie and Amal Clooney, the ensembles here are functional, comfortable, and so clearly eye-catching. Take a tip and all eyes will be on you when you're dashing through security and beyond.

Related
Michelle Obama's Dress Will Tell You Exactly Where She's Going

Previous Next
Join the conversation
On The RoadSummer FashionThe RoyalsTravel StyleSummerCelebrity StyleTravel
Join The Conversation
Decorating Tips
9 Things People With Clean Houses Do Every Day
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Struggles of Parenting a Large Family
Family Life
15 Struggles Every Parent of a Large Brood Faces
by Alessia Santoro
Pride T-Shirts
Pride Month
11 Pride Month T-Shirts Filled With Joy, Love, and Lots of Rainbows
by Macy Cate Williams
Elsa Hosk Bikini Instagrams
Swimwear
This Victoria's Secret Model Has the Greatest Swimsuit Collection of All Time
by Marina Liao
Steve and Terri Irwin's Cutest Pictures
Celebrity Couples
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds