91 Style Tips to Steal From the Airport's Best Dressed Celebs

Without a doubt, the airport is one of the best places to spot authentic star style. Red carpet gowns are gorgeous, don't get us wrong, but there's something so relatable about the jackets, tops, bottoms, and boots Hollywood's chicest pick to get from point A to point B. And whatever your everyday style is, there's a tarmac-bound warrior guaranteed to inspire you the next time you're printing out a boarding pass and packing your bags. In fact, we counted 91. Just scroll through for the best dressed celebs to ever grace TSA and garner some inspiration to fly in style.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton

When it comes to jet-setting, Kendall Jenner knows to pack the chicest top layer there is: a bright-colored duster!
Kirsten Dunst's tweed suitcase paired well with her black top and jeans, making it seem like part of her look rather than something extra.
Do you dare to wear a crop top on a flight? Follow Bella Hadid's lead and keep it casual with some sweats and sneakers.
Arrive looking polished and professional — just like Blake Lively — by rocking tailored white pants with a trench of the same color.
Sometimes all it takes is one piece to take your travel look to the next level. In Emma Roberts's case, it was a heart-printed sweater.
Want to make your lazy-girl travel ensemble seem somewhat elevated? Drape a long sweater over your shoulders, which will add a chic, fashion-girl update that's Rosie Huntington-Whiteley approved.
Skip those cotton joggers for something satin, just like Kate Beckinsale did.
While tracksuits can be cute as is, Gwen Stefani opted to make things more interesting, swapping out the matching pants for loose leather joggers.
When in doubt, add a vibrant pop of color, Victoria Beckham style.
Lupita Nyong'o took a cue from the fashion crowd and added a leather jacket, instantly taking her casual all-black look to the next level.
While Amal Clooney's outfit seemed impossibly chic, in reality, it only took two key pieces: a flowy, patterned dress and wedge sandals!
Skip struggling in heels and rock kicks with your dress, just like Kylie Jenner did. If need be, you can always change when you land!
Gigi Hadid's LAX ensemble is all the proof we need not to underestimate the power of a loose striped button-down. It's casual but eye-catching all at the same time!
Hailey Baldwin instantly turned her white tee and joggers outfit into something street style worthy with a pair of black booties.
Bad hair day? Do as Amber Heard did and add a wide-brim hat.
Reese Witherspoon's color combo of gray, green, and white will always seem crisp and clean — no matter what you've got on!
It doesn't matter what you wear underneath: Jessica Alba proved a chic jacket and some white kicks can quickly transform even the most casual of looks.
Dakota Fanning's off-the-shoulder dress was the best of both worlds: comfy enough for a flight and stylish enough for the street!
A loose white dress and pink booties really made Elle Fanning's airport outfit stand out in the crowd.
Kate Hudson couldn't help but give her printed maxi dress a boho twist by adding some fringe boots.
Gwyneth Paltrow made a case for cool and casual in a cozy gray sweater, black pants, and a pop of red on her bag while making her way from the jetway.
Traveling doesn't mean compromising your style. Taylor Swift certainly didn't when she arrived at the airport in Tokyo.
Emma Watson gave easy separates a smart finish with polished loafers on her way out of LAX.
Reese Witherspoon proved the only thing you really need to make your travel style pop is a hint of red lipstick.
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian are known for making a stylish arrival wherever they go — the airport was no different, where both fashion pros gave us plenty of style ammo. The biggest lesson? Never travel without your shades.
Jessica Alba layered up for her flight but didn't hide her cool-girl tee, plaid, or bright bag.
Anne Hathaway and her husband must have been jetting to somewhere chilly — she was super bundled up in an oatmeal topper, beanie, and fur-lined moto boots.
A little bit of toughness was on display with all the noir leather Heidi Klum picked. She was almost going incognito, too, using a black scarf and dark sunglasses as extra accessories.
As yet the most recent example of Kate Bosworth's elegantly polished take on dressing, the actress wore simple jeans with white, pointy-toe heels and a peachy fur-block coat.
We can only imagine what destination Kate Bosworth was jetting off to in a look this polished.
Keira Knightley wasn't afraid to mix black and blue in her ribbed sweater and peacoat. She finished off the look with jeans and a pair of ponyhair boots for added texture.
