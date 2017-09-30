91 Style Tips to Steal From the Airport's Best Dressed Celebs

Without a doubt, the airport is one of the best places to spot authentic star style. Red carpet gowns are gorgeous, don't get us wrong, but there's something so relatable about the jackets, tops, bottoms, and boots Hollywood's chicest pick to get from point A to point B. And whatever your everyday style is, there's a tarmac-bound warrior guaranteed to inspire you the next time you're printing out a boarding pass and packing your bags. In fact, we counted 91. Just scroll through for the best dressed celebs to ever grace TSA and garner some inspiration to fly in style.

— Additional reporting by Samantha Sutton