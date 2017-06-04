 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Your Handy Guide to the 6 Types of Bikini Bottoms

Types of Bikini Bottoms

Your Handy Guide to the 6 Types of Bikini Bottoms

Just like how underwear comes in different styles, so too do bikini bottoms. The cheeky, the high waist, and the hipster are some terms you may have heard of. Not to get all technical, but when you shop for body-flattering swimsuits, you should be somewhat familiar with the different styles. They play a role in your overall look! Though bikini bottoms can be an amalgam of two styles (you can wear a high-waisted bottom that also has a deep-V cut), we've narrowed down the categories to six common selections. These are the ones you'll come back to time and time again.

Related
8 Swimsuit Trends You're Going to See Everywhere in 2017

Shop Brands
Heidi Klein · Vero Moda · J.Crew · Mara Hoffman · Kiini · Solid & Striped · Forever 21 · Asos · Agent Provocateur · Mikoh · Dolce & Gabbana · H&M · Marysia Swim
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Sheila Gim
1 Hipster
Hipster

For ladies with a narrow waist or small hips, the hipster-style bikini bottom will be your savior. This style sits lower on the hips and comes in various designs, from side ties to ruffles, which are on par for Spring. It gives you the same coverage as a classic bikini, save for the flattering cut at the . . . hips! Give this marigold color from Heidi Klein ($125) a try.

Heidi Klein
Folly Island hipster bikini bottoms
$125
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Heidi Klein Two-Piece Swimwear
What's a better way to show off your hips than to draw attention to them with ruffles? This striped bottom ($25) works for the playful gal.

What's a better way to show off your hips than to draw attention to them with ruffles? This striped bottom ($25) works for the playful gal.

Vero Moda
Stripe Ruffle Bikini Bottom
$26
from Asos
Buy Now See more Vero Moda Two-Piece Swimwear
Simple and classic, this is J.Crew's ($44) take on the hipster style.

Simple and classic, this is J.Crew's ($44) take on the hipster style.

J.Crew
Hipster bikini bottom in Italian seersucker
$44 $29.99
from J.Crew
Buy Now See more J.Crew Petite Swimwear
2 High Waisted
High Waisted

Both Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are fans of the high-waisted bikini style, which embodies a retro vibe. The cut provides ample coverage of your lower half and you can find the swimsuit across all retailers. That's better for you because the options are endless. Our first pick? This Mara Hoffman indigo print bottom ($125) meant for a day at the pool or beach.

Mara Hoffman
Arcadia Indigo-print high-rise bikini briefs
$125
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear
Thankfully, Kiini ($135) makes high-waisted styles too, and we love this white one with neon trimming.

Thankfully, Kiini ($135) makes high-waisted styles too, and we love this white one with neon trimming.

Kiini
Flor High Waisted Bikini Bottom
$135
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more Kiini Two-Piece Swimwear
If you're looking for a two-toned option, go with Solid & Striped's Brigitte bikini bottoms ($78).

If you're looking for a two-toned option, go with Solid & Striped's Brigitte bikini bottoms ($78).

Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom
$78
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear
3 Cheeky
Cheeky

Just like the name, a cheeky style shows off your best (ahem) assets to the world. While the front is a traditional triangle cut, once you turn around, the back gives that sexy buttock cleavage. If you've been hitting the gym a lot, we suggest showing off your hard work in a pair of Same Swim's cheeky bikini bottoms ($185).

MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear
Same Swim The Cheeky Bikini Bottom
$185 $96
from MODA OPERANDI
Buy Now See more MODA OPERANDI Two-Piece Swimwear
The ruched back on Victoria's Secret's Itsy Bottom ($23) is a great little detail if you're searching for something unique.

The ruched back on Victoria's Secret's Itsy Bottom ($23) is a great little detail if you're searching for something unique.

Victoria's Secret's Itsy Bottom
$23
from victoriassecret.com
Buy Now
Made from Italian fabrics, Fella's swimwear bottom ($75) already seems as luxurious as it looks.

Made from Italian fabrics, Fella's swimwear bottom ($75) already seems as luxurious as it looks.

Fella's swimwear bottom
$75
from net-a-porter.com
Buy Now
4 High Cut
High Cut

There's no doubt swimsuit bottoms with a deep-V cut are popular for Spring and Summer. The style is super flattering because it sits high on your hips, giving the illusion of longer legs. Bella Hadid has several pairs, indicating it may be time for you to finally invest in one too. Test out the bikini bottoms with an affordable option from Forever 21 ($13).

Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral High-Cut Bikini Bottoms
$12.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Two-Piece Swimwear
Minimalists will appreciate this beige option from Asos ($19).

Minimalists will appreciate this beige option from Asos ($19).

Asos
Minimal High Leg Hipster Bikini Bottom
$19
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
Agent Provocateur doesn't only make lingerie. The brand also offers sexy swimsuit styles ($145), too.

Agent Provocateur doesn't only make lingerie. The brand also offers sexy swimsuit styles ($145), too.

Agent Provocateur
Mazzy Bikini Bottom White And Black
$145
from Agent Provocateur
Buy Now See more Agent Provocateur Two-Piece Swimwear
5 Boy Short
Boy Short

Much like the name, boy shorts have a tomboy quality to them. The athletic style speaks to ladies who aren't into a cheeky or string bikini. That said, current selections can also be pretty flirty and girlie, with offerings in bright colors and even side cutouts. This one by Kiini ($129) is the perfect example.

Kiini
Tasmin Boy Short Bikini Bottoms
$129
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kiini Swimwear
Love being active on the beach? We suggest wearing boy short swimsuits ($13) to keep the bottoms from riding up.

Love being active on the beach? We suggest wearing boy short swimsuits ($13) to keep the bottoms from riding up.

Asos
Mix and Match Boy Short Bikini Bottom with Eyelets
$13
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Two-Piece Swimwear
When someone tries to tell you the style isn't cute, just show them this cutout bikini bottom ($108).

When someone tries to tell you the style isn't cute, just show them this cutout bikini bottom ($108).

Mikoh
Puka Puka Cutout Boy Short Bikini Bottom
$108
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear
6 Classic Bikini
Classic Bikini

Most of us have probably owned the classic bikini bottom at one point or another. Your's might have come with strings to tie at the sides or just a simple slip-on style. They're perfectly proportional and you never have to worry about exposing too much. You won't regret buying one in a rose print from Dolce & Gabbana ($255).

Dolce & Gabbana
rose print bikini bottoms
$255 $178.50
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Dolce & Gabbana Two-Piece Swimwear
Allergic to color? We recommend the classic string bikini in black from H&M ($13).

Allergic to color? We recommend the classic string bikini in black from H&M ($13).

H&M
Bikini Bottoms
$12.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
For the trendier girl, try Marysia Swim's scallop bikini ($141).

For the trendier girl, try Marysia Swim's scallop bikini ($141).

Marysia Swim
Antibes Scallop Bikini Top
$141
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionSpring FashionBikinisSwimwearShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Heidi Klein
Folly Island hipster bikini bottoms
from mytheresa
$125
Vero Moda
Stripe Ruffle Bikini Bottom
from Asos
$26
J.Crew
Hipster bikini bottom in Italian seersucker
from J.Crew
$44 $29.99
Mara Hoffman
Arcadia Indigo-print high-rise bikini briefs
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
$125
Kiini
Flor High Waisted Bikini Bottom
from MODA OPERANDI
$135
Solid & Striped
Brigitte Bikini Bikini Bikini Bottom
from Anthropologie
$78
MODA OPERANDI
Same Swim The Cheeky Bikini Bottom
from MODA OPERANDI
$185 $96
Victoria's Secret's Itsy Bottom
from victoriassecret.com
$23
Fella's swimwear bottom
from net-a-porter.com
$75
Forever 21
FOREVER 21+ Floral High-Cut Bikini Bottoms
from Forever 21
$12.90
Asos
Minimal High Leg Hipster Bikini Bottom
from Asos
$19
Agent Provocateur
Mazzy Bikini Bottom White And Black
from Agent Provocateur
$145
Kiini
Tasmin Boy Short Bikini Bottoms
from shopbop.com
$129
Asos
Mix and Match Boy Short Bikini Bottom with Eyelets
from Asos
$13
Mikoh
Puka Puka Cutout Boy Short Bikini Bottom
from REVOLVE
$108
Dolce & Gabbana
rose print bikini bottoms
from Farfetch
$255 $178.50
H&M
Bikini Bottoms
from H&M
$12.99
Marysia Swim
Antibes Scallop Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$141
Shop More
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Solid & Striped
Women's Kate Bandeau Bikini Top
from Barneys New York
$88
Solid & Striped
The Morgan Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
The Elle Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
The Morgan Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Solid & Striped
The Brigitte Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$88
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Mara Hoffman
Triangle Bikini Top
from shopbop.com
$105
Mara Hoffman
Scoop Neck Bikini
from shopbop.com
$105 $73.50
Mara Hoffman
Vela Striped Triangle Bikini - Light blue
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$240
Mara Hoffman
Triangle Bikini Top
from REVOLVE
$125
Mara Hoffman
Polka Dot Cap Sleeve Bikini Top
from Saks Fifth Avenue
$175 $122.50
Agent Provocateur Two-Piece Swimwear SHOP MORE
Agent Provocateur
Shannon Stretch-fishnet Bikini Briefs - Coral
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$165 $116
Agent Provocateur
Lilah embellished cutout bikini briefs
from The Outnet
$225 $90
Agent Provocateur
Pia Bikini Bottom Navy
from Agent Provocateur
$95
Agent Provocateur
Mazzy Bikini Bottom Blue Coral Yellow
from Agent Provocateur
$170 $30
Agent Provocateur
Mazzy Bikini Top Blue Coral Yellow
from Agent Provocateur
$220 $35
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Selena Gomez
It Might Be Spring, but You'll Want to Shop Selena Gomez's Sexy Swimsuits
by Vivian Nunez
Summer Style
The Bright Swimsuits You'll Love Wearing This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Summer Style
19 Brazilian-Cut Bikinis to Show Off Your Booty
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Just Wore the 1 Bikini You Need to Show Off Your Curves
by Alessandra Foresto
Asos Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio Is Here With All the Swimwear Inspiration You'll Ever Need
by Alessandra Foresto
Swimwear
The Swimwear You Need This Summer
by Alessandra Foresto
Demi Lovato
We're Having a Hard Time Not Spending All Our Money on Demi Lovato's Swimsuits
by Celia Fernandez
Bella Thorne
Bella Thorne's Bikini Looks Like It's Covered in Polka Dots — but It's Not!
by Alessandra Foresto
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
New Year
14 Blogger-Inspired Style Trends You Need to Try in 2017
by Alessandra Foresto
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio's Swimwear Has a Sexy Detail You Don't Want to Miss
by Macy Daniela Martin
Swimwear
You'll Be Wearing 1 of These Bikinis on Fourth of July — Mark Our Word
by Alessandra Foresto
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o Shows Off Her Bikini Body in Maui!
by Brittney Stephens
Solid & Striped Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mckennableu
vandifair
alexis.belbel
southernbeachgirls
Mara Hoffman Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
emilyijackson
_anna_english
happilygrey
theycallhersmith
Agent Provocateur Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
lisadnyc
lisadnyc
helena_de_ilenczfalva
golestaneh
Agent Provocateur Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
somethingnavy
stylemegrasie
CaraDisclothed
Jenaguisti
Mikoh Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
stylemegrasie
prettyactivelife
crayonsinmylouboutins
stylebymary
Marysia Swim Two-Piece Swimwear AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashiontest
abigailgwfn
Absolutelyalli
LauraAnnIberg
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds