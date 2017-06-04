Your Handy Guide to the 6 Types of Bikini Bottoms

Just like how underwear comes in different styles, so too do bikini bottoms. The cheeky, the high waist, and the hipster are some terms you may have heard of. Not to get all technical, but when you shop for body-flattering swimsuits, you should be somewhat familiar with the different styles. They play a role in your overall look! Though bikini bottoms can be an amalgam of two styles (you can wear a high-waisted bottom that also has a deep-V cut), we've narrowed down the categories to six common selections. These are the ones you'll come back to time and time again.