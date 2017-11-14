 Skip Nav
22 Unisex Fashion Gifts For Any Human in Your Life

Let's face it — holiday gifts can often veer into a basic territory that feels stereotypically gendered and just a little icky. What do you do when you're shopping for someone who isn't exceedingly girlie or masculine? Or, what if you're shopping for one of those couples who pretty much shares everything? To make things easier for everyone, we put together some of our favorite unisex gifts that anyone would love. We've got sporty sweatshirts, bright wallets, and the year's most popular luxury t-shirt. Browse them all, ahead.

Champion
& UO Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt
$55
from Urban Outfitters
Comme des Garcons
Wallet
$141 $120
from Italist
Vans
Old Skool Sneaker
$60
from Urban Outfitters
Saks Fifth Avenue Scarves & Wraps
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Fringed Cashmere Scarf
$195
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Mark & Graham Bags
Gentleman's Zip Folio
$149
from Mark & Graham
Gucci
Washed T-shirt With Logo
$480
from Gucci
Lacoste
Unisex Live Stretch Bomber Jacket
$265
from Lacoste
Fendi
Fantastic Leather Keychain
$370
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Persol
Arrow Signature Aviator Plastic Sunglasses
$255
from Forzieri
Fila
Script Hoodie Sweatshirt
$68
from Urban Outfitters
Locman
Locman 1960 Rose Gold Chronograph Watch
$518
from Forzieri
Everlane
The Twill Weekender
$115
from Everlane
Ray-Ban
Original Aviator Sunglasses
$153
from shopbop.com
Yohji Yamamoto
Unconstructed Cap in Black
$80
from Forward By Elyse Walker
MCM
Visetos Coated Canvas Pouch
$165
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Bergdorf Goodman Sweats & Hoodies
Kith Williams Velour Crewneck Sweatshirt
$155
from Bergdorf Goodman
Miansai
Sterling Silver Single Casing Bracelet
$85
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Off-White
Black and Orange Diagonal Big Logo Scarf
$155
from SSENSE
Herschel
Dawson's Backpack
$65
from Bloomingdale's
Ivy Park
Casual Hoodie
$55
from REVOLVE
Gucci
GucciGhost Ring
$190
from Gucci
Everlane
The 100% Human Unisex Crew in Medium Print
$22
from Everlane
