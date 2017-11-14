Unisex Fashion Gifts
22 Unisex Fashion Gifts For Any Human in Your Life
Let's face it — holiday gifts can often veer into a basic territory that feels stereotypically gendered and just a little icky. What do you do when you're shopping for someone who isn't exceedingly girlie or masculine? Or, what if you're shopping for one of those couples who pretty much shares everything? To make things easier for everyone, we put together some of our favorite unisex gifts that anyone would love. We've got sporty sweatshirts, bright wallets, and the year's most popular luxury t-shirt. Browse them all, ahead.
& UO Reverse Weave Pullover Sweatshirt
$55
Saks Fifth Avenue Collection Fringed Cashmere Scarf
$195
Gentleman's Zip Folio
$149
from Mark & Graham
Fantastic Leather Keychain
$370
Arrow Signature Aviator Plastic Sunglasses
$255
from Forzieri
Unconstructed Cap in Black
$80
Kith Williams Velour Crewneck Sweatshirt
$155
from Bergdorf Goodman
Sterling Silver Single Casing Bracelet
$85
Black and Orange Diagonal Big Logo Scarf
$155
from SSENSE
The 100% Human Unisex Crew in Medium Print
$22
from Everlane
