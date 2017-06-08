How Kanye West's Former Creative Director Created an Empire of His Own

The internet can't stop buzzing about Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber wearing the same pair of slouchy, plaid shorts plastered with the recognizable Umbro logo. But we're more focused on the designer behind these shorts, Virgil Abloh. If you were Kanye West's right-hand man for years, you better believe you'd have the style to match. Virgil Abloh first made his mark as Creative Director for Yeezy before starting his streetwear line Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh in 2013. His mission? To make streetwear clothing high fashion.

The designer has gained a cult-like status with his laid-back aesthetic that includes camouflage jackets, his trademark diagonal stripe design, and embroidered hoodies to name a few. He once described his customers to GQ as, "the girl who wears Céline, the guy who wears Supreme, but they're together, they share a closet."

Longtime friend and supporter Bella Hadid rocked an amazing Barbie pink blazer dress at this year's CFDA awards, but his list of fans doesn't stop there. From Nicole Kidman's lacy black gown to Hailey Baldwin's off-duty white blouse, have a look at some of Virgil's best creations and shop some of our favorite pieces ahead.