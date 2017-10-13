Urban Outfitters Just Dropped Over 2,000 New Items — Here Are the 14 Things We Love

Much to our excitement, we keep seeing Urban Outfitters's hottest items all over our social feeds. This mega retailer is constantly coming out with new on-trend and affordable items that we just can't get enough of. If you also love shopping here, you can get pumped, because it just released over 2,000 new products, from clothes to shoes and even home goods. To save you time and make shopping even easier, we narrowed it down for you and found its hottest new fashion picks. From a leopard coat to the perfect kitten heels and some seriously enviable silky pants, there are plenty of items to choose from. So grab your credit card and take a look.