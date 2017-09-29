 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 15 Sweaters From Urban Outfitters Will Seriously Get You in the Mood For Fall

As Fall approaches, we're getting excited for cozy fashion trends, and we can't stop thinking about one of our favorite separates: sweaters. These comfortable tops are great transitional pieces that match with everything. If you're in the mood to dress casually, just throw one on with a pair of your favorite boyfriend jeans and some sneakers. And if you're worried you can't wear sweaters on a night out, think again. Rock a crop-top sweater with a cute leather miniskirt and you'll be feeling your best all night . . . without freezing. To get ready for this season, try shopping at Urban Outfitters. It is consistently releasing new trendy items that we're seeing all over Instagram and even on the streets. Check out some of our top picks from the retailer that you'll love to wear.

Silence + Noise Delaney Surplice Sweater
$49
Buy Now
Cooperative Rainbow Sweater
$39
Buy Now
L’ecole Des Femmes Sweater
$99
Buy Now
BDG Venus Chenille Sweater
$59
Buy Now
Silence + Noise Sky Sweater
$44
Buy Now
Cooperative Cindy Ribbed Sweater
$49
Buy Now
UO Izzie Striped Sweater
$49
Buy Now
Izzie Striped Mock-Neck Sweater
$49
Buy Now
Silence + Noise Delaney Surplice Sweater
Cooperative Short Sleeve Rainbow Sweater
L’ecole Des Femmes Knit Sweater
Silence & Noise Christy Half-Zip Sweater
BDG Venus Turtleneck Chenille Sweater
Silence + Noise Sky Sweater
Cooperative Cindy Ribbed Sweater
Kimchi Blue Dolman Sweater
UO Izzie Striped Sweater
Ecote Colby Oversized Sweater
UO Izzie Striped Mock-Neck Sweater
Silence & Noise Fuzzy Sleeveless Sweater
Kimchi Blue Kelli Sweater
BDG Slouchy High/Low Cable Knit Sweater
Silence & Noise Striped Turtleneck Sweater
Start Slideshow
Must HavesFallUrban OutfittersSweatersFall Fashion
Shop Story
Read Story
BDG Venus Chenille Sweater
from
$59
Silence + Noise Sky Sweater
from
$44
Cooperative Cindy Ribbed Sweater
from
$49
UO Izzie Striped Sweater
from
$49
Shop More
Kimchi & Blue Sweaters SHOP MORE
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Lea Lace-Up Pullover Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$59$29.99
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Theo Fuzzy Dolman Pullover Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$69$34.99
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Drop Needle Tie-Front Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$59$29.99
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Riley Off-The-Shoulder Ruffle Top
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Kimchi & Blue
Kimchi Blue Striped Cold-Shoulder Cropped Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$59$29.99
Silence & Noise Sweaters SHOP MORE
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Slouchy Ribbed High/Low Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Split Back Maxi Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$64
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Andy Dolman-Sleeve Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$44$19.99
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Asymmetrical One-Shoulder Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$69
Silence & Noise
Silence + Noise Acid Wash Pullover Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Ecote Sweaters SHOP MORE
Ecote
Kendrix Open Knit Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Ecote
Lauren Yarn Stripe Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Ecote
Tucked-Front Pullover Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$54
Ecote
Serena Sheer Knit Cropped Sweater
from Urban Outfitters
$39
Ecote
Vera Sheer Knit Cardigan
from Urban Outfitters
$59
Kimchi & Blue Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sassy.hill
thedailyglance
mckennableu
hilaryfornefeld
Silence & Noise Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thestylesauce
allglammedup
poshtoganache
nicolecrave
Ecote Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
thektmiller
thefashionablybroke
thektmiller
cocobassey
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds