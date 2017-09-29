These 15 Sweaters From Urban Outfitters Will Seriously Get You in the Mood For Fall

As Fall approaches, we're getting excited for cozy fashion trends, and we can't stop thinking about one of our favorite separates: sweaters. These comfortable tops are great transitional pieces that match with everything. If you're in the mood to dress casually, just throw one on with a pair of your favorite boyfriend jeans and some sneakers. And if you're worried you can't wear sweaters on a night out, think again. Rock a crop-top sweater with a cute leather miniskirt and you'll be feeling your best all night . . . without freezing. To get ready for this season, try shopping at Urban Outfitters. It is consistently releasing new trendy items that we're seeing all over Instagram and even on the streets. Check out some of our top picks from the retailer that you'll love to wear.