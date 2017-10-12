Calling All Halloween Girls: Urban Outfitters Has Everything We've Ever Dreamed Of

If you're someone who loves anything Halloween related, now you can get even more excited, because Urban Outfitters just dropped some seriously cute and spooky gear. The retailer is known for its on-trend and nostalgic clothing, but the store also carries a wide variety of themed and seasonal items year round that we can't get enough of. We browsed some of its newly released festive products and we love it all. From costumes that pay homage to Britney Spears to graphic tees and colored hair dye, there are so many choices. Take a look at our favorites and make shopping easy this season.