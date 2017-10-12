 Skip Nav
Calling All Halloween Girls: Urban Outfitters Has Everything We've Ever Dreamed Of

If you're someone who loves anything Halloween related, now you can get even more excited, because Urban Outfitters just dropped some seriously cute and spooky gear. The retailer is known for its on-trend and nostalgic clothing, but the store also carries a wide variety of themed and seasonal items year round that we can't get enough of. We browsed some of its newly released festive products and we love it all. From costumes that pay homage to Britney Spears to graphic tees and colored hair dye, there are so many choices. Take a look at our favorites and make shopping easy this season.

Alien Costume Kit
$39
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Bob Wig
$16
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Scream Tee
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Oops I Did It Again Catsuit
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Shimmer Cat Ears
$10
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Hair Accessories
Lime Crime
Diamond Crushers Iridescent Lip Topper
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Lime Crime Lip Products
Beam Me Up Bralette
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Selina Super Plunge Leopard Bodysuit
$49
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Floral Skeleton Catsuit
$89
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Melted Pillar Candles
$18
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
X-Ray Skeleton Super Soft Crew Sock
$14
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Truly Madly Deeply Halloween Pocket Tee
$29
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
Sedona Candle
$20
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Giant Alpaca Head
$69
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Fluffy Pompom Ear Headband
$14
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
3D LED Gala Essential Oil Diffuser
$65
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home Fragrance
Kigurumi Sloth Costume
$79
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Lace Bat Masquerade Mask
$12
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Caturday Cropped Hoodie Sweatshirt
$44
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Sequin Bunny Ear Headband
$14
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
Lime Crime
Unicorn Hair Color
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Lime Crime Beauty Products
Photo Booth Props Set
$16
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
