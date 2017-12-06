 Skip Nav
Wow, These 10 Velvet Dresses Are Beyond Gorgeous — All on Amazon For Under $21
Wow, These 10 Velvet Dresses Are Beyond Gorgeous — All on Amazon For Under $21

We are all about velvet these days. The fabric automatically makes a design look more luxe, and who doesn't want that? If you're on the hunt for a pretty velvet dress, we found some impressive options on Amazon. To make matters even better, they're all very affordable as well. Shop through these enticing options and treat yourself! You can never have enough dresses.

Lanruosi Velvet Lace Dress
$16
from amazon.com
Hikare Crushed Velvet Short-Sleeve T-Shirt Dress
$7
from amazon.com
Leezeshaw Off-Shoulder Velvet Midi Dress
$19
from amazon.com
SYTX Velvet Dress
$16
from amazon.com
SummerWomen Velvet Dress
$13
from amazon.com
BerryGo Wrap Party Dress
$15
from amazon.com
Doramode Velvet Dress
$13
from amazon.com
Clothink Velvet High-Neck Dress
$19
from amazon.com
Oeuvre Cold-Shoulder Velvet Dress
$18
from amazon.com
UUYUK Midi Dress
$19
from amazon.com
