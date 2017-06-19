6/19/17 6/19/17 POPSUGAR Fashion Swimwear Velvet Swimsuits Trend The Swimsuit Style You Never Expected to Want but Now Need June 19, 2017 by Sarah Wasilak 17 Shares Chat with us on Facebook Messenger. Learn what's trending across POPSUGAR. When the Summer 2017 Triangl lookbook landed in my inbox, I did a double take as I scrolled through the images. Was that — could that be — a velvet swimsuit? But just a few days later, the look was popping up on my Instagram feed from the likes of bloggers and style influencers everywhere. It's like the crocheted two-piece from last season, an exciting new material we never expected to flaunt poolside. It's almost unbelievable that we can wear these designs to the beach and get them all sandy and wet and still have them maintain their quality after a wash. But you better believe swim brands are churning out functional velvet in a wide range of silhouettes, and they're quickly becoming fashion-girl must haves. Scroll to shop our favorites. Shop Brands Asos · H&M · Lisa Marie Fernandez · Boohoo · Emiliano Rinaldi · Karla Colletto · Trina Turk · Sauvage Triangl Grace Bikini The Triangl Grace Top and Bottom set ($89) comes in a variety of bold, can't-miss colors with a classic string finish. Triangl Astrid Bikini If a sports-bra-like top and high-leg cut is for you, shop the Triangl Astrid Top and Bottom ($89), also in a wide range of shades. Triangl Astrid Top and Bottom $89 from northamerica.triangl.com Buy Now Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top and Bottom You'll love the gleaming shade of the Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top ($100) and Elsa Bottom ($85). Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top $100 from frankiesbikinis.com Buy Now Elsa Bottom $85 from frankiesbikinis.com Buy Now Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit The sugary-pink shade of the Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit ($51) can be paired with your cutoffs after you take a dip. Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit $51 from Asos Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini You'll love the tangerine shade and crisscross straps of the H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini Top ($20) and H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini Bottoms ($15). H&M Crushed-velvet Bikini Top $19.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear H&M Crushed-velvet Bikini Bottoms $14.99 from H&M Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear Roxana Salehoun Triangle Bikini If you'd like to keep the velvet to a minimum, shop the Roxana Salehoun Triangle Bikini Top ($112) and Roxana Salehoun Tie-Side Bikini Briefs ($98), which limit the fabric to the strings. MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear ROXANA SALEHOUN Triangle bikini top $112 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear ROXANA SALEHOUN Tie-side bikini briefs $98 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear Albertine Santiago Lycra & Velvet Swimsuit The Albertine Santiago Lycra and Velvet Swimsuit ($195) is a next-level colorblock suit. LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear Santiago Lycra & Velvet Swimsuit $195 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear Kovey Bikini The midnight blue shade of the Kovey — Gili Strapless Top ($68) and Kovey — Offshore Bottom ($49) brings the look a sultry appeal. CoutureCandy Swimwear Kovey - Gili Strapless Top $68$61.20 from CoutureCandy Buy Now See more CoutureCandy Swimwear CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear Kovey - Offshore Bottom 4613276868 $49$44.10 from CoutureCandy Buy Now See more CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear Cassis Velvet Lace-Up Swimsuit Who needs a Baywatch suit when your red one-piece can come with extra texture? Shop the Cassis Velvet Lace-Up Swimsuit ($179) for the perfect option. LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear Cassis Velvet Lace Up Swimsuit $179 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear Adriana Degreas Velvet Halter Swimsuit The silhouette of the Adriana Degreas Velvet Halter Swimsuit ($417) is eye-catching on its own. Add velvet to the mix, and you're the beach babe everybody's chatting up. Forward By Elyse Walker One-Piece Swimwear ADRIANA DEGREAS Velvet Halter Swimsuit $417$176 from Forward By Elyse Walker Buy Now See more Forward By Elyse Walker One-Piece Swimwear Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Velvet Bikini Lisa Marie Fernandez has upgraded its Genevieve bikini ($315) to velvet in classic black. Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve velvet bikini $315$157 from MATCHESFASHION.COM Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear Albertine Georgia Velvet & Laminated Lycra Bikini The Albertine Georgia Velvet and Laminated Lycra Bikini ($201) is a mixed-media dream. LUISAVIAROMA Two-Piece Swimwear Georgia Velvet & Laminated Lycra Bikini $201 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Two-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Velvet Bikini The bow straps on the Boohoo Velvet Bikini Top ($18) give it a feminine touch. Complete the look with the Boohoo Velvet Bikini Bottoms ($14) and hit the beach. Boohoo Velvet Bikini Top $17.50 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Boohoo Velvet Bikini Bottoms $14 from Asos Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear Emiliano Rinaldi Net & Velvet One-Piece Halter Swimsuit Shop the Emiliano Rinaldi Net and Velvet One-Piece Halter Swimsuit ($311) if you want to take this trend as bold as it can go. Emiliano Rinaldi Net & Velvet One Piece Halter Swimsuit $311 from LUISAVIAROMA Buy Now See more Emiliano Rinaldi One-Piece Swimwear Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit For a ballet-inspired look, pick up the Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit ($393), which comes with an added wrap belt. Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit $393$255 from Neiman Marcus Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit If sexy little details are what you're all about, then Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit ($160) has got your name all over it. Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit $160 from Nordstrom Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear Sauvage Side-Lace One-Piece The Sauvage Side-Lace One-Piece ($202) comes in a no-brainer mermaid shade. Sauvage Side Lace One Piece in Teal $202 from REVOLVE Buy Now See more Sauvage One-Piece Swimwear