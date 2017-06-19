 Skip Nav
The Swimsuit Style You Never Expected to Want but Now Need

Velvet Swimsuits Trend

The Swimsuit Style You Never Expected to Want but Now Need

The Swimsuit Style You Never Expected to Want but Now Need

When the Summer 2017 Triangl lookbook landed in my inbox, I did a double take as I scrolled through the images. Was that — could that be — a velvet swimsuit? But just a few days later, the look was popping up on my Instagram feed from the likes of bloggers and style influencers everywhere. It's like the crocheted two-piece from last season, an exciting new material we never expected to flaunt poolside.

It's almost unbelievable that we can wear these designs to the beach and get them all sandy and wet and still have them maintain their quality after a wash. But you better believe swim brands are churning out functional velvet in a wide range of silhouettes, and they're quickly becoming fashion-girl must haves. Scroll to shop our favorites.

Triangl Grace Bikini
Triangl Grace Bikini

The Triangl Grace Top and Bottom set ($89) comes in a variety of bold, can't-miss colors with a classic string finish.

Triangl Astrid Bikini
Triangl Astrid Bikini

If a sports-bra-like top and high-leg cut is for you, shop the Triangl Astrid Top and Bottom ($89), also in a wide range of shades.

Triangl Astrid Top and Bottom
$89
from northamerica.triangl.com
Buy Now
Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top and Bottom
Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top and Bottom

You'll love the gleaming shade of the Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top ($100) and Elsa Bottom ($85).

Frankies Bikinis Elsa Top
$100
from frankiesbikinis.com
Buy Now
Elsa Bottom
$85
from frankiesbikinis.com
Buy Now
Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit
Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit

The sugary-pink shade of the Asos Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit ($51) can be paired with your cutoffs after you take a dip.

Asos
Velvet Strappy Back Plunge Swimsuit
$51
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos One-Piece Swimwear
H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini
H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini

You'll love the tangerine shade and crisscross straps of the H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini Top ($20) and H&M Crushed-Velvet Bikini Bottoms ($15).

H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Top
$19.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
H&M
Crushed-velvet Bikini Bottoms
$14.99
from H&M
Buy Now See more H&M Two-Piece Swimwear
Roxana Salehoun Triangle Bikini
Roxana Salehoun Triangle Bikini

If you'd like to keep the velvet to a minimum, shop the Roxana Salehoun Triangle Bikini Top ($112) and Roxana Salehoun Tie-Side Bikini Briefs ($98), which limit the fabric to the strings.

MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
ROXANA SALEHOUN Triangle bikini top
$112
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
ROXANA SALEHOUN Tie-side bikini briefs
$98
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more MATCHESFASHION.COM Two-Piece Swimwear
Albertine Santiago Lycra & Velvet Swimsuit
Albertine Santiago Lycra & Velvet Swimsuit

The Albertine Santiago Lycra and Velvet Swimsuit ($195) is a next-level colorblock suit.

LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear
Santiago Lycra & Velvet Swimsuit
$195
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear
Kovey Bikini
Kovey Bikini

The midnight blue shade of the Kovey — Gili Strapless Top ($68) and Kovey — Offshore Bottom ($49) brings the look a sultry appeal.

CoutureCandy Swimwear
Kovey - Gili Strapless Top
$68$61.20
from CoutureCandy
Buy Now See more CoutureCandy Swimwear
CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear
Kovey - Offshore Bottom 4613276868
$49$44.10
from CoutureCandy
Buy Now See more CoutureCandy Two-Piece Swimwear
Cassis Velvet Lace-Up Swimsuit
Cassis Velvet Lace-Up Swimsuit

Who needs a Baywatch suit when your red one-piece can come with extra texture? Shop the Cassis Velvet Lace-Up Swimsuit ($179) for the perfect option.

LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear
Cassis Velvet Lace Up Swimsuit
$179
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA One-Piece Swimwear
Adriana Degreas Velvet Halter Swimsuit
Adriana Degreas Velvet Halter Swimsuit

The silhouette of the Adriana Degreas Velvet Halter Swimsuit ($417) is eye-catching on its own. Add velvet to the mix, and you're the beach babe everybody's chatting up.

Forward By Elyse Walker One-Piece Swimwear
ADRIANA DEGREAS Velvet Halter Swimsuit
$417$176
from Forward By Elyse Walker
Buy Now See more Forward By Elyse Walker One-Piece Swimwear
Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Velvet Bikini
Lisa Marie Fernandez Genevieve Velvet Bikini

Lisa Marie Fernandez has upgraded its Genevieve bikini ($315) to velvet in classic black.

Lisa Marie Fernandez
Genevieve velvet bikini
$315$157
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Lisa Marie Fernandez Two-Piece Swimwear
Albertine Georgia Velvet & Laminated Lycra Bikini
Albertine Georgia Velvet & Laminated Lycra Bikini

The Albertine Georgia Velvet and Laminated Lycra Bikini ($201) is a mixed-media dream.

LUISAVIAROMA Two-Piece Swimwear
Georgia Velvet & Laminated Lycra Bikini
$201
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Two-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo Velvet Bikini
Boohoo Velvet Bikini

The bow straps on the Boohoo Velvet Bikini Top ($18) give it a feminine touch. Complete the look with the Boohoo Velvet Bikini Bottoms ($14) and hit the beach.

Boohoo
Velvet Bikini Top
$17.50
from Asos
Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Boohoo
Velvet Bikini Bottoms
$14
from Asos
Buy Now See more Boohoo Two-Piece Swimwear
Emiliano Rinaldi Net & Velvet One-Piece Halter Swimsuit
Emiliano Rinaldi Net & Velvet One-Piece Halter Swimsuit

Shop the Emiliano Rinaldi Net and Velvet One-Piece Halter Swimsuit ($311) if you want to take this trend as bold as it can go.

Emiliano Rinaldi
Net & Velvet One Piece Halter Swimsuit
$311
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more Emiliano Rinaldi One-Piece Swimwear
Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit
Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit

For a ballet-inspired look, pick up the Karla Colletto Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit ($393), which comes with an added wrap belt.

Karla Colletto
Victoria Velvet Surplice One-Piece Swimsuit
$393$255
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Karla Colletto One-Piece Swimwear
Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit
Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit

If sexy little details are what you're all about, then Trina Turk Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit ($160) has got your name all over it.

Trina Turk
Women's Velveteen One-Piece Swimsuit
$160
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Trina Turk One-Piece Swimwear
Sauvage Side-Lace One-Piece
Sauvage Side-Lace One-Piece

The Sauvage Side-Lace One-Piece ($202) comes in a no-brainer mermaid shade.

Sauvage
Side Lace One Piece in Teal
$202
from REVOLVE
Buy Now See more Sauvage One-Piece Swimwear
SwimsuitsSummer FashionBikinisSwimwearGet The LookSummerVelvetTrendsShopping
