The Striking Transformation of Victoria Beckham's Little Black Dress

In recent history, Victoria Beckham has been inclined to wear color. Perhaps the playful vibe of her new Target collaboration is swaying her in that direction, or maybe Victoria is just open to change. Change she has, since the days of Posh and the iconic "little Gucci dress" she slipped into in everybody's favorite movie Spice World.

But despite Victoria's more modern fashion sense, she has not forgotten her roots nor the power of a simple black sheath. These days, she might be sporting the look with her signature glove pumps instead of sky-high platform boots, but year after year — and as seasons change — Victoria's LBDs mean business. Scroll to track their transformation over the past decade.