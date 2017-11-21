Victoria Beckham's Outfits All Have 1 Thing in Common — and It's Not What You Think

Victoria Beckham might wear a lot of sexy dresses on the red carpet, but it's her street style looks that we prefer. This year, she not only taught us how to style the glitter shoes of our dreams, but also showed off a more polished take on our favorite uniform and proved that we can have a lot of fun with fashion.

This year, while she did wear a few daring ensembles, Victoria's outfits all had one thing in common: they consisted of simple, tailored pieces that most of us already own, and that's yet another reason we love her so much. Ahead, we've rounded up her best street style looks of 2017 (so far), and they might finally convince you to give this capsule wardrobe thing a go.