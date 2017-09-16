Victoria Beckham's Best Shoes
20 Times Victoria Beckham's Shoes Were as Impressive as Her Outfits
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
20 Times Victoria Beckham's Shoes Were as Impressive as Her Outfits
There are a lot of style lessons we can learn from Victoria Beckham. Perhaps one of the most important lessons we can take away from the designer is her ability to choose a statement shoe. Whether she's wearing a pair of slouchy boots straight off her own runway or laid-back Adidas Stan Smiths, Victoria has a shoe collection that can put most people's to shame. Have a look at 20 of her best shoe moments to date.
0previous images
-11more images