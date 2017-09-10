35 Fashion Truths Straight From Victoria Beckham

If Victoria Beckham is doling out fashion advice, you'd better believe we're taking it. So when the fashion designer extolled the virtues of wearing sneakers, we were all ears; when she debuts her new collections, we're waiting excitedly in the wings; and when she shows off an outfit on the street or red carpet, we're taking notes. To which, we've curated something of a style bible in Victoria's honor. Read on for 35 style truths we've learned all from studying VB's best looks.