 Skip Nav
Street Style
These Street Style Looks Say 1 Thing: It's Fashion Week
Fall Fashion
The Brand That Makes Your Favorite Bag Just Launched Clothing
Spring Fashion
36 Ways to Wear Boyfriend Jeans That You Haven't Thought of Yet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
35 Fashion Truths Straight From Victoria Beckham

If Victoria Beckham is doling out fashion advice, you'd better believe we're taking it. So when the fashion designer extolled the virtues of wearing sneakers, we were all ears; when she debuts her new collections, we're waiting excitedly in the wings; and when she shows off an outfit on the street or red carpet, we're taking notes. To which, we've curated something of a style bible in Victoria's honor. Read on for 35 style truths we've learned all from studying VB's best looks.

A great t-shirt and jeans never go out of style.
You don't have to be a superhero to pull off a cape.
Bright color is your friend.
It's always better to be overdressed than underdressed.
A statement bag can make your whole outfit.
White is a year-round staple.
Sometimes a vest is all you need to add intrigue.
Never underestimate how sleek a head-to-toe shade looks.
Matching your shoes to your top is underrated.
Brogues are always a chic alternative to heels.
A statement suit was made for turning heads in, but especially out of, the office.
Black doesn't have to be basic.
A head-turning going-out top is always a good idea.
It's the little details that set your look apart.
Just a pop of print and color is sometimes all you need.
But a classic LBD will never let you down.
You can reinvent your jeans every time you switch up your top.
If your coat packs a punch, keep the rest simple.
A flirty party dress is practically an essential.
Know that it's totally OK to wear flats whenever you want to (even on the red carpet).
Remember that a well-cut dress that flatters your figure is priceless.
Don't be afraid to mix color and print.
But know that there's nothing wrong with all black either.
Coordinating with your SO is pretty sweet — and can be very chic.
Find your pose and master it.
A trench coat is timeless and goes with everything.
Cropped pants were made for showing off cool boots.
Monochromatic dressing is undeniably chic.
If ever you have the opportunity to wear your clothes right off the runway, take it.
You can be practical and stylish.
A scarf is an all-occasion accessory.
4
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Style How ToCelebrity StyleVictoria Beckham
Join The Conversation
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham Wore the Anti-Jeans and White Tee For Summer
by Marina Liao
Victoria Beckham Wearing Blue Top and Skirt
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Tropical Skirt Could Go From Summer to Fall — and Back Again
by Sarah Wasilak
Victoria Beckham Fall Outfits
Victoria Beckham
Let Victoria Beckham Serve as Your Date-Night Outfit Inspiration This Fall
by Nikita Ramsinghani
Victoria Beckham Wearing Pants With Initials
Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham's Leather Pants Are Branded Where You'd Least Expect It
by Sarah Wasilak
Spice Girls Throwback Photos
Nostalgia
19 Spice Girls Photos That Will Take You Back to a Simpler Time
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds