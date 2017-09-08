Victoria Beckham's Jeans Are More of a Throwback Than the Spice Girls

If Victoria Beckham's streetwear gives us any clue as to what her Spring 2018 collection will look like, it'll be a straight shot back to the '70s. The designer and former Spice Girl stepped out during New York Fashion Week ahead of her show wearing bell-bottom jeans and a plain white tee, accessorized with her signature visor-top sunglasses and sandals.

Since Victoria's a fan of trying out her own pieces before they debut, we're taking extra notice of her denim. The superflare silhouette is more of a throwback than Victoria's Posh days, after all. If you like what you see and want to jump on the recycled trend early, read ahead to get inspired and shop.