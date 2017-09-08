 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham's Jeans Are More of a Throwback Than the Spice Girls

If Victoria Beckham's streetwear gives us any clue as to what her Spring 2018 collection will look like, it'll be a straight shot back to the '70s. The designer and former Spice Girl stepped out during New York Fashion Week ahead of her show wearing bell-bottom jeans and a plain white tee, accessorized with her signature visor-top sunglasses and sandals.

Since Victoria's a fan of trying out her own pieces before they debut, we're taking extra notice of her denim. The superflare silhouette is more of a throwback than Victoria's Posh days, after all. If you like what you see and want to jump on the recycled trend early, read ahead to get inspired and shop.

Celebrity Street StyleGet The LookCelebrity DesignersFallCelebrity StyleNew York Fashion WeekTrendsJeansDenimFall FashionFashion WeekShoppingVictoria Beckham
