Victoria Beckham's 45 Most Fabulous Moments in a Pair of Sunglasses

Maybe you haven't noticed how often Victoria Beckham wears sunglasses when she steps out. If the stylish designer has a newfound love for flats, her affinity for oversize aviators and ultradark lenses has never wavered. Victoria even gives Anna Wintour a run for her money when it comes to the staple accessory. (Yes, she's worn them to sit front row at runway shows too.)

She's crafted her own line of shades, and Victoria's admitted to an obsession with collecting vintage designer pairs — she's sat at David Beckham's football games in many a Carrera aviator, and she likes Gucci lenses too. Read on to see 45 ways she's worn her sunglasses so darn well.