 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Victoria Beckham's 45 Most Fabulous Moments in a Pair of Sunglasses
Spring Fashion
The Most Flattering Swimsuits For Every Body Type
Summer
10 Red, White, and Blue Sneakers You'll Want to Wear Well Past Fourth of July
The Royals
The Badass Truth Behind 1 of Princess Diana's Most Memorable Dresses
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 46  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
Victoria Beckham's 45 Most Fabulous Moments in a Pair of Sunglasses

Maybe you haven't noticed how often Victoria Beckham wears sunglasses when she steps out. If the stylish designer has a newfound love for flats, her affinity for oversize aviators and ultradark lenses has never wavered. Victoria even gives Anna Wintour a run for her money when it comes to the staple accessory. (Yes, she's worn them to sit front row at runway shows too.)

She's crafted her own line of shades, and Victoria's admitted to an obsession with collecting vintage designer pairs — she's sat at David Beckham's football games in many a Carrera aviator, and she likes Gucci lenses too. Read on to see 45 ways she's worn her sunglasses so darn well.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Celebrity Street StyleCelebrity DesignersCelebrity StyleSunglassesVictoria Beckham
Join The Conversation
Rainbow
by Macy Cate Williams
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
People Want Mark Zuckerberg to Run For President, So There's a Super PAC to Make It Happen
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Selena Gomez Affordable Outfits
Selena Gomez
by Sarah Wasilak
What Is Woebot on Facebook?
Facebook
3 Ways This Facebook Chatbot Is More Appealing Than Traditional Therapy
by Nicole Yi
Vintage Glasses Trend
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Are Making Grandpa Glasses Cool Again
by Sarah Wasilak
From Our Partners
Latest Fashion
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds