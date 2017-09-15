 Skip Nav
Victoria Beckham Is Wearing the Glitter Shoes of Your Childhood Dreams

Remember the days when Victoria Beckham's wardrobe was a bit more subdued in color? Oh, how times have changed. With the reveal of her Spring 2018 collection, Victoria has delved into Dorothy slipper territory — only her own glitter shoes are named for her daughter, Harper.

Victoria showed off the lavender version of said Harper mules in New York following her show. It's definitely not the first time she's tried on her own designs, but Victoria's experimentation with mom jeans is a recent development. She wore them with purple pumps to take a bow on the runway, and with a graphic tee on the street.

This time, Victoria's outfit was finished with a tiger print blouse, visor top sunglasses, her engagement ring, and gold jewelry. Of course, the standout element is still her sparkly bow slippers. Check them out ahead, then shop similar versions until you can pick up the VB original next season.

Farfetch Flats
Polly Plume bow glitter ballerina shoes
$370.69
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Flats
Jimmy Choo
Gala glitter ballerinas
$595
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Jimmy Choo Flats
Zara Metallic Leather Mules With Faux Fur
$70
from zara.com
Buy Now
Stuart Weitzman
Exclusive to mytheresa.com – Bolshoi glitter ballerinas
$400 $280
from mytheresa
Buy Now See more Stuart Weitzman Flats
Kate Spade
Calliope Women's Shoes
$250 $174.99
from Zappos Luxury
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Flats
Gucci
Crystal-embellished satin mules
$1,790
from MATCHESFASHION.COM
Buy Now See more Gucci Flats
No.21
No. 21 Flat Slides with Bow
$635
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more No.21 Flats
Kensie
Noel Glittered Flats
$79
from Lord & Taylor
Buy Now See more Kensie Flats
Victoria Wore Her Harper Slippers in New York City
She Styled Them With a Tiger Print Blouse and Visor Top Sunglasses
A Closer Look at the Harper Slippers
Victoria's Harper Slippers Debuted on Her Spring 2018 Runway
They Come in Sparkly Sea Green, Too
And Ruby Red, Just Like Dorothy's
You'll Have to Wait Until Spring to Get Victoria's Version
Polly Plume Ballerina Shoes
Jimmy Choo Gala Slippers
Zara Metallic Leather Mules
Stuart Weitzman Bolshoi Shoes
Kate Spade Calliope Shoes
Gucci Crystal-Embellished Mules
No. 21 Flat Slides
Kensie Noel Glittered Flats
