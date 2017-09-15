Victoria Beckham Is Wearing the Glitter Shoes of Your Childhood Dreams

Remember the days when Victoria Beckham's wardrobe was a bit more subdued in color? Oh, how times have changed. With the reveal of her Spring 2018 collection, Victoria has delved into Dorothy slipper territory — only her own glitter shoes are named for her daughter, Harper.

Victoria showed off the lavender version of said Harper mules in New York following her show. It's definitely not the first time she's tried on her own designs, but Victoria's experimentation with mom jeans is a recent development. She wore them with purple pumps to take a bow on the runway, and with a graphic tee on the street.

This time, Victoria's outfit was finished with a tiger print blouse, visor top sunglasses, her engagement ring, and gold jewelry. Of course, the standout element is still her sparkly bow slippers. Check them out ahead, then shop similar versions until you can pick up the VB original next season.